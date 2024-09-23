Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - Scott Berdahl, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Snowline Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGD) ("Snowline" or the "Company"), and his team joined Richard Goodman, Managing Director, Capital Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is exploring its flagship 111,000 ha (1,110 km2) Rogue gold project in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits. The Company's first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

