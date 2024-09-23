Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE American: AUST) ("Austin" or the "Company") announces with great sadness the passing of Company director Ben Leboe - our wonderful friend, mentor and business partner.

An experienced director and business executive, Ben was a certified accountant, business valuator and management consultant. After beginning his career with KPMG, he went on to serve as the Chief Financial Officer to many organizations - among them, Uranerz Energy - and held many directorships in recent years. As much or more than his expert advice and considerable business acumen, what we valued was Ben's calm wisdom, unassuming style, generous mentorship, quick wit and wise perspective.

A devoted husband and father, we are grateful Ben was surrounded by his loving family in his final days. He will be missed dearly.

About Austin Gold Corp.

Austin is a gold exploration company focused on gold targets and making district-scale gold discoveries in the southwestern United States.

Austin has two projects in Nevada. The Kelly Creek Project is located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka (Cortez) gold trend in Humboldt County and the Lone Mountain Project is on the Independence-Jerritt Canyon gold trend in Elko County. Collectively, these Nevada properties comprise approximately 78.9 km2 of unpatented lode mining claims and private property. In Oregon, the Stockade Mountain Project consists of approximately 21.5 km2 of unpatented mining claims situated in a geological environment that appears the same as the nearby Grassy Mountain Deposit that is being permitted for underground mining.

