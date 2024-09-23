MIT Solve Awards Over $1 Million in Funding to 30 Tech-Based Innovators Addressing Global Challenges

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / In New York City, amidst global leaders convening for the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week, MIT Solve awarded over $1 million in funding to scale 30 world-changing solutions to intractable global challenges.

Delegates from each winning 'Solver team' traveled from 13 countries to share tech-based solutions that address pressing challenges within health, learning, climate, and economic prosperity globally, as well as ways to build upon traditional knowledge and technology to meet the needs of Indigenous Communities in the U.S. and Canada. The winners were selected from a pool of over 2,200 applications from 130 countries by Solve's panels of judges.

This year, $1.3 million in prize pool funding was distributed to Solver teams, including $10,000 in unrestricted funding from Solve to each team. Additionally, each Solver team enters a nine-month support program to scale their work and impact and is eligible for additional investment from Solve Innovation Future, Solve's solution to persisting funding gaps.

"We are in a race against time to solve the most pressing issues of our era-from the climate crisis to inequities in health and learning outcomes. The 2024 Solver Class offers hope and actionable change," said Hala Hanna, Executive Director of MIT Solve. "What sets Solve apart is our commitment to supporting innovators at the critical early stages of their journey so we can make a transformative impact together. We are proud of the strides made as our Solver classes have collectively touched over 280 million people and raised over $1 billion in capital to drive action in their communities and the world."

The prize funding announced includes:

Solver award to all 30 teams supported by MIT Solve ($300,000)

Health Equity Innovation Award supported by Johnson & Johnson Foundation ($100,000) as part of its larger commitment as the Global Health Equity Anchor Supporter Recipients: NiADA, SAANS, OpenFlexure Microscope, ThriveLink, MediBot, AmarDoctor

The GM Prize supported by General Motors ($150,000): Recipients: AinaQuest, Renewable Rebirth, Earthbond Solar, OX Delivers, The Tatum T1, MakerDost

The GSR Foundation Prize supported by GSR Foundation ($150,000): Recipients: SXD, Musa, Yeti Confetti for Refugees

The AI for Humanity Prize supported by Patrick J. McGovern Foundation ($150,000): Recipients: Consultation Corral, SXD, Just Value, ThriveLink, Hunu

Climate-Positive and Equitable Food Systems Prize supported by Seeding the Future Van Lengerich Foundation ($150,000): Recipients: Oorja, Amini, SOS Biotech

Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Ocean Innovation Prize supported by the Prince of Monaco ($100,000): Recipients: SXD, Symbrosia

Schmidt Marine Wavemaker's Prize supported by Schmidt Marine Technology Partners ($100,000): Recipient: SOS Biotech

Morgridge Family Foundation AI Innovation Prize supported by Morgridge Family Foundation ($50,000): Recipient: Just Value

The Experian Prize supported by Experian ($50,000): Recipients: VunaPay, Symplifica APP

Habitat for Humanity Sheltertech Prize supported by Habitat for Humanity ($50,000): Recipient: Easy Housing



About MIT Solve:

Solve is an initiative of MIT. We believe that to achieve a more sustainable and prosperous future for all, we need new voices and ideas. We launch open calls for exceptional and diverse solutions to the most pressing global challenges, from anyone, anywhere in the world. Selected innovators get the backing of MIT and our community of supporters to scale their impact and drive lasting change. Join us on this mission. solve.mit.edu

