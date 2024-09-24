WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Announces OISTE's Participation at the Summit of the Future

Press Release: WISeKey Announces OISTE's Participation at the Summit of the Future

WISeKey Announces OISTE's Participation at the Summit of the Future

New York, New York - September 23, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT operating as a holding company, today announced that OISTE.org, a non-governmental organization, recently participated in a pivotal event at the UN Headquarters in New York, where world leaders gathered for the Summit of the Future.

OISTE holds special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and actively engages with multiple key international bodies, such as the Human Rights Council, the International Telecommunications Union, Clinton Initiative and the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS). These interactions position OISTE as a significant player in the global conversation around digital identity and the protection of human rights in the digital age.

During the summit, the "Pact for the Future", a potentially transformative global agreement designed to reshape multilateral governance for a new era, was unanimously adopted. The pact aims to provide a framework for addressing ongoing global commitments, such as sustainable development, human rights, and climate action, while tackling long-term challenges such as digital equity and global security.

The Summit of the Future represents a unique opportunity to rethink the multilateral system and forge new solutions to some of humanity's most pressing issues, including the ever-evolving role of technology in global governance and human rights. Although the pact was broadly accepted, a small group of seven countries opposed a last-minute amendment, delaying its full implementation.

OISTE's involvement at such high-level forums underscores its commitment to fostering digital trust and inclusion across borders, emphasizing the need for secure digital identities that uphold human dignity in the digital era. The organization's work aligns closely with the global goals of achieving fairness, accountability, and sustainability in digital infrastructures, ensuring no one is left behind in the new digital age.

The foundation's critical analysis emphasized the urgent need for a decentralized approach to AI, advocating for systems that align with local legislations and prioritize the protection of individual freedoms and self-sovereignty in cyberspace.

As global reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) increases, OISTE highlights the dangers posed by the concentration of AI technological control in the hands of a select few tech giants. These entities, often more focused on unchecked progression, overlook the critical aspect of individual data protection, leading to a landscape where advancements in AI are viewed as an unregulated step in evolution.

The intervention by OISTE underscores the necessity for multiple, diversified AI systems, particularly those that respect and adhere to national laws and future international norms. The foundation brought attention to several pivotal reasons, emphasizing ethical considerations, bias mitigation, societal implications, and the diversity inherent in legal systems worldwide.

For more information about OISTE's initiatives and its role in shaping the future of digital governance, visit https://oiste.org.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Press and Investor Contacts

WISeKey International Holding WISeKey Investor Relations (US) Ltd The Equity Group Inc. Company Contact: Carlos Moreira Lena Cati Chairman & CEO Tel: +1 212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2024 17:41 ET (21:41 GMT)