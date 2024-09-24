Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - Capital Markets Mongolia LLC (CMM) is hosting the Mongolia Investment Forum: Singapore 2024 on November 5, 2024. This event is part of the ongoing Mongolia Investment series, following the successful forum held in New York earlier this year. The Singapore edition will convene global investors, policymakers, and business leaders to explore the evolving investment opportunities in Mongolia.

This year's forum will center on three critical sectors: Digital Banking and Payments, Energy and Carbon Markets, and Impact Investing. The goal is to foster in-depth discussions and establish connections that drive investment in these strategic areas.

Confirmed participants include T. Dorjkhand, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia; B. Lkhagvasuren, Governor of the Bank of Mongolia; and D. Bayarsaikhan, Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Commission of Mongolia. The Deputy Prime Minister will present on Mongolia's energy sector reform, highlighting the country's efforts to build a stable, investment-friendly environment while driving sustainable economic development.

StoneX Group Inc., a Fortune 100 financial institution, has partnered with CMM for the event. StoneX, with its expertise in global payments, securities, commodities, and foreign exchange markets, will play a key role in increasing Mongolia's visibility among international investors. This partnership reflects the country's growing significance as a dynamic and rapidly expanding economy.

About Capital Markets Mongolia LLC (CMM)

Capital Markets Mongolia LLC (CMM) is a leading research and advisory firm that provides market intelligence, financial communications, dealmaking and investor relations services. CMM supports businesses across various industries, offering strategic insights to help them engage with global investors in Mongolia's rapidly growing financial markets.

About Mongolia

Mongolia is one of the fastest-growing economies in the post-pandemic world, achieving a 7% GDP growth rate in 2023. The Mongolian government has implemented transparent, streamlined regulations aimed at attracting foreign investment. As part of its broader strategy to elevate its global presence, the government has designated 2023-2025 as the "Years of Visiting Mongolia," aimed at boosting tourism and investment.

On 18 September 2024, Fitch Ratings upgraded Mongolia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. This upgrade highlights Mongolia's reduced debt burden and robust mining sector performance, strengthening the country's resilience against external shocks. Key growth drivers include coal and copper mining, stable debt levels, and a positive fiscal outlook, although some external vulnerabilities persist.

The Mongolia Investment Forum 2024, to be held in Singapore, offers a prime opportunity for investors to connect with government and industry leaders, fostering strategic partnerships and exploring new avenues for investment.

For more information and registration, visit: capitalmarkets.mn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223857

SOURCE: Capital Markets Mongolia