

EQS Newswire / 24/09/2024 / 09:00 UTC+8

On 16 September 2024, ActusRayPartners ("ARP") has been awarded the prestigious "New Fund of the Year" at the With Intelligence HFM APAC Performance Awards 2024. This accolade recognizes the outstanding performance of the ActusRayPartners Asian Alpha Fund for the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, marking the Fund's success in its inaugural year of operations. In addition, on 12 October 2023, ARP received the "Equity Newcomer" award at the HFM European Performance Awards 2023. This award highlighted the strong performance of the ActusRayPartners European Alpha Fund for the period from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023. Since its launch in March 2021, the Fund has consistently been nominated for performance awards each full year. ARP is a quantitatively orientated but ultimately discretionary hedge fund manager seeded and supported by Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners, the funds management platform of Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited ("SHK & Co", SEHK: 86). Established in 2019, ARP has achieved significant growth, with its assets under management (AUM) increasing over 35 times from inception to approximately US$770 million as of 31 August 2024. "Winning performance awards for both our European and Asian Funds showcases our team's ability to effectively apply our Discretionary Probabilistic Investing process across different geographic regions," said the co-founders of ARP. Tony Edwards, Deputy CEO of SHK & Co, expressed his congratulations: "Congratulations to the ARP team on winning these HFM Performance Awards! At SHK & Co, we are committed to supporting and nurturing specialist emerging asset managers in Asia, empowering them to excel. ARP is a prime example of this successful partnership, demonstrating resilience and strong performance even in volatile markets. We look forward to achieving more milestones with ARP in the future." The HFM Performance Awards are highly regarded in the hedge fund industry, honouring excellence in various categories such as fund performance, operational capabilities, and service providers. Organized by HFM Global, a leading source of hedge fund intelligence, these awards have a long history of celebrating firms that demonstrate exceptional performance and innovation. - End - ActusRayPartners' equal co-founders Patrick Cheung, Andrew Alexander, and Raymond Chan (left to right). ActusRayPartners' Executive Committee, ActusRayPartners Business Manager Joey Wong, and representatives from Sun Hung Kai & Co.

About ActusRayPartners ActusRayPartners is a Hong Kong headquartered asset management company equally co-founded by Andrew Alexander, Raymond Chan, and Patrick Cheung in 2019. Several members of the team previously worked together in the Quantitative Hedge Funds division of Macquarie Group. Today, ActusRayPartners comprises 26 members based in Hong Kong and Sydney, managing ~US$770 million (as of 31 August 2024) across Europe and Asia. ActusRayPartners employs a Discretionary Probabilistic Investing process which is a synthesis of: (1) a quantitative base, and (2) discretionary adjustments to address quantitative deficiencies. The quantitative base uses fundamental, sentiment, technical and alternative data, and employs advanced statistics, natural language processing and artificial intelligence techniques. The discretionary work focuses on addressing challenges with purely systematic processes and is not fundamental, macro or flow driven. About Sun Hung Kai & Co and Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co" / the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leading Hong Kong-based financial institution recognised for its expertise in alternative investments and wealth management. Since 1969, the Company has built a diversified investment portfolio across public markets, credit and alternatives strategies including real estate and private equity, delivering long-term risk-adjusted returns. Leveraging on its deep-rooted Asian heritage, SHK & Co supports and nurtures specialist emerging asset managers in the region, empowering them to excel. SHK & Co also utilises its long-standing investment expertise and resources in providing tailored investment solutions to like-minded partners and ultra-high-net-worth investors through its Family Office Solutions. As at 30 June 2024, the Group held about HK$39.5 billion in total assets. For more information about SHK & Co, please visit www.shkco.com / follow the Company on LinkedIn . Founded in 2020, Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners ("SHKCP") is the Hong Kong SFC regulated subsidiary of SHK & Co, with Type 1, 4 and 9 licenses. For more information, please visit: www.shkcapital.com / follow SHKCP on LinkedIn . For media enquiries, please contact: Hill and Knowlton Joanne Lam +852 9839 6552 Lynn Zhang +852 9794 5751 Email: SHKCo@hkstrategies.com 24/09/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

