Huawei and Partners Jointly Release Intelligent Distribution Solution to Amplify Electric Power Intelligence

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, Huawei and ecosystem partners jointly released the Intelligent Distribution Solution at the Huawei Global Electric Power Summit. This solution helps global electric power enterprises improve their productivity and achieve shared success in digital and intelligent transformation.

David Wang, Executive Director, Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, Huawei, delivered an opening speech. He emphasized the importance of digital and intelligent technologies in addressing challenges faced by new power systems. He also highlighted that innovation is the key to overcoming industry challenges. To ensure stable and long-term digital and intelligent transformation in the electric power industry, it is essential to establish systematic capabilities. Additionally, building a thriving ecosystem is necessary to drive innovation and bring about dynamic progress.

David Sun, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of the Electric Power Digitalization BU, stated in his keynote speech that electric power enterprises need to diversify business scenarios and make scenarios intelligent, driving digital and intelligent transformation from the perspectives of business, economy, and technology. The goal is to solve problems, create value, and support the effective implementation of phased deployment and long-term strategies of the enterprise.

At the summit, Huawei and ecosystem partners jointly released the Intelligent Distribution Solution. This solution is based on the "cloud-pipe-edge-pipe-device" architecture and leverages innovative technologies to help global power enterprises reduce line loss, improve power supply reliability, enhance user experience, and provide assurance for the large-scale and high-proportion integration and consumption of new energy.

The solution also creates an open and sustainable communication network that addresses the two major issues of 400V transparency and medium-voltage backhaul in distribution network communication, both current and future-oriented. Yang Bin, Power Communication Director of the National Power Dispatching Control Center of State Grid expressed his agreement with this approach. He shared his vision for the development of the new power system, stating that in the future power communication network, the main and distribution networks and microgrids will develop coordinately to meet the five requirements and build ten new platforms, helping create a new and improved power system.

Huawei teamed up with nearly 30 companies and ecosystem partners to develop their intelligent power distribution solution. By promoting openness and cooperation, Huawei makes it easy for needed capabilities to be accessed and utilized efficiently. Huawei collaborates with customers and partners to encourage innovation within ecosystems and achieve a mutually beneficial future. This aligns with HK Electric's vision for a new low-voltage supervision system. Tony Yeung, General Manager of Transmission & Distribution of HK Electric, said at the summit, "We hope to build an open platform jointly developed by all operators and suppliers, so that everyone can give full play to their strengths and help enterprises minimize R&D costs."

Marcio Szechtman, Ex-CIGRE Technical Council Chair and Honorary Member of CIGRE, IEEE/PES Life Fellow, Wu Zhengrong, Director of the Power Transmission and Distribution Department of China Southern Power Grid, Xing Jun, Chief Expert of State Grid Shaanxi, and other guests from home and abroad shared the challenges and practices of electric power enterprises in the process of digital intelligence.

Moving forward, Huawei will always uphold the principles of openness, cooperation, and mutual benefit, continue to explore industry scenarios and identify technologies for electric power scenarios. By leveraging the advantages of our portfolio, Huawei will collaborate with partners to promote the digital and intelligent transformation and high-quality development of the electric power industry.

