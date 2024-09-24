Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 des Kotierungsreglements der SIX

Schweiter Technologies Innovation & Capital Markets Day 2024

Profitable growth with sharpened strategy

Sharpened strategic focus Lightweight composite solutions in 4 attractive markets (Display, Core Materials, Architecture, Transport & Industry) delivering against megatrends Market segment specific growth initiatives defined focusing on innovations and leveraging leading position Profitability improvement driven by "Accelerate" program, economies of scale and operational excellence measures



Over the cycle ambition Organic growth above market growth EBIT margin growing to a range of 7% to 9% Improving Return on Invested Capital to a range of 9% to 11%



Steinhausen, September 24, 2024 - Schweiter Technologies is today holding its Innovation & Capital Markets Day in Singen / Germany, a key location of 3A Composites for its production, development and research. The Group will present its sharpened strategy to the investment community. Presentations will be held for the Group and for all 4 Business Areas of 3A Composites: Display, Core Materials, Architecture and Transport & Industry. A factory tour will follow presenting the launch of a new Alucobond facade solution production line. The Business Areas will also showcase their innovative lightweight composite solutions offering.



Schweiter Technologies provides in-depth insights how to regain organic growth in specific market segments with innovation and market expansion by leveraging its "House of Brands". Focus will be given to how the Group will transform its product and solution portfolio consequently towards a more sustainable offering. Information will also be provided on how to foster the company's innovation power and to create value through operational excellence focus across all entities. This results in over-the-cycle financial ambitions in terms of above market growth, EBIT profitability (7% to 9%) and Return on Invested Capital (9% to 11%).



Schweiter Technologies' CEO Roman Sonderegger states: "The megatrends of Sustainability and Urbanization drive the demand for innovative, sustainable and high quality lightweight composite solutions. This creates attractive structural growth for our targeted market segments over the cycle, despite the current challenging market conditions. Our competitive advantage is built on innovation, a deep understanding of the employed materials and its applications as well as customer proximity. We make our customers' lives lighter and more colorful."

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Urs Scheidegger

Group CFO

Tel. +41 41 757 77 00

investor@schweiter.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Publication of Annual Results, 2024: February 28, 2025

Annual General Meeting: April 9, 2025

ABOUT SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES

Schweiter Technologies, with its head office in Steinhausen, Switzerland, is a globally active Group focusing on composites solutions with its division 3A Composites. The main activities include the development, production and distribution of high-quality composites, lightweight boards and core materials based on balsa wood and PET foam. These materials are used in lightweight applications, primarily in the areas of visual communication (display), architecture, wind energy, industry, railway and bus construction and shipbuilding. The company has distribution facilities and production sites at 40 sites in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific region, and employs 4'600 people. Schweiter Technologies AG is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange with the ticker symbol SWTQ.

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release