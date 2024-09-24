Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - At the 2024 Shenzhen eVTOL Expo, BAK Battery showcased several cutting-edge lithium battery products and solutions. To address the stringent power demands of eVTOL, BAK has implemented a long-term research strategy and continuously boosted R&D investment, presenting two key solutions: tabless large cylindrical batteries and semi-solid-state batteries.

BAK Battery Makes its Debut at the 2024 Shenzhen eVTOL Expo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/224350_00abd454e44a08a3_002full.jpg

At the exhibition, the R&D team of BAK Battery presented the company's innovations to the industry audience: The tabless design of BAK Battery's big cylindrical batteries significantly reduces internal resistance, alleviates the load on the thermal management system, and provides high-rate continuous discharge and high-rate charge capabilities, meeting the high-power cell requirements of eVTOL products. Furthermore, BAK has developed a semi-solid-state battery with an energy density of 320Wh/Kg and is making progress toward achieving energy density of 390Wh/Kg and 450Wh/Kg, with the ultimate goal of transitioning to an all-solid-state battery. This advancement in solid-state battery technology will not only meet the high-performance needs of eVTOL aircraft but also unlock new possibilities for the future low-altitude economy.

BAK Battery showcased several large cylindrical battery products at the exhibition, all based on its tabless cell platform, including the 2170, 4680, and 4695 series. Among these, the INR2170-48B and INR2170-55B cells deliver both high-capacity and high-power performance, featuring a maximum continuous discharge rate of 8C and a cycle life exceeding 1,500 cycles. The INR2170-55B achieves an impressive energy density of nearly 300Wh/kg, making it an ideal choice for lightweight, fully electric eVTOL applications. For hybrid eVTOL systems and emergency backup power solutions, BAK's INR2170-25B cell provides exceptional sustained high-power output, with a maximum continuous discharge rate of 24C at full depth of discharge (DoD). It can charge from 10% to 80% in just 9 minutes and boasts a cycle life of over 4,000 cycles. Additionally, BAK Battery introduced three semi-solid-state battery products with capacities of 30Ah, 60Ah, and 100Ah, each achieving a maximum charge/discharge rate of 3C, specifically targeting the eVTOL, electric motorcycle, and electric vehicle markets.

Dr. Guo Xinlu, Cylindrical Product Manager at BAK Battery, stated, "With the ongoing rollout of domestic low-altitude economy policies and their significant growth potential, BAK Battery is committed to leveraging its technical strengths. We are continually pursuing breakthroughs in structural design and material systems, actively advancing R&D and commercialization, and accelerating product innovation. By staying ahead of market trends with a forward-looking perspective, we aim to deploy next-generation battery technologies to meet future market demands."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224350

SOURCE: Plentisoft