Dienstag, 24.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 06:54 Uhr
Huawei Releases the Xinghe Intelligent Target Financial Network White Paper, Advancing the Finance Industry into the Bank 5.0 Era

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, Huawei unveiled the Xinghe Intelligent Target Financial Network White Paper at the Intelligent Financial Summit themed "Resilience Infrastructure Empowering the Future Finance". This white paper outlines a framework for the future evolution of target financial networks, providing essential guidelines for the intelligent transformation of the finance industry and facilitating its transition into the Bank 5.0 era.

Huawei releasing the Xinghe Intelligent Target Financial Network White Paper

Networks serve as the vital hubs connecting all components of resilient technologies. In the Bank 5.0 era, not only is substantial computing power necessary, but next-generation networks are also essential as a robust foundation to drive financial innovation, enhance risk management, improve investment management efficiency, strengthen transaction oversight, and transform the customer service experience.

To address the needs of the finance industry's intelligent transformation, Huawei's white paper proposes an evolution architecture for target financial networks characterized by high intelligence, ultra resilience, agile and efficient operations, enhanced security, and excellent user experience. Built upon this advanced architecture, the Xinghe Intelligent Financial Network solution offers comprehensive and intelligent network support for the finance sector.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to deepen its innovations in financial technology and explore the vast possibilities of smart finance, leveraging insights from the Xinghe Intelligent Target Financial Network White Paper to elevate the finance industry to new heights.

Click here to view the white paper:

https://e.huawei.com/en/material/enterprise/8794a8b6d17049089d888998a4cd45f6

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2513749/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-releases-the-xinghe-intelligent-target-financial-network-white-paper-advancing-the-finance-industry-into-the-bank-5-0-era-302256541.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
