Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! DER Junior-Miner, den Sie nicht ignorieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 891624 | ISIN: JP3436100006 | Ticker-Symbol: SFT
Tradegate
23.09.24
21:38 Uhr
54,46 Euro
-0,17
-0,31 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,0654,4108:41
54,0154,5208:40
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 07:36 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NewPhotonics Ltd: Softbank and NewPhotonics Announce Collaboration on Advanced Photonics Technology for LPO, CPO and All-Optics Switch Fabric Targeting AI-RAN

Collaboration Agreement Targets Next Generation Data Centers vRAN to Fronthaul with All-Optical Transmission and Switching

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Corp. ('SoftBank') and NewPhotonics LTD ('NewPhotonics'), a leader in advanced integrated photonics, today announced a joint research and development collaboration to advance photonics technologies for LPO (Linear-drive Pluggable Optics), CPO (Co-packaged Optics), and All-Optics Switch Fabric. This photonics-electronics convergence technology with high-speed optical communication and Optical Switching Technology enables low latency and low power consumption in AI data center and mobile fronthaul infrastructure. The technologies support SoftBank in AI data center and mobile fronthaul infrastructure with NewPhotonics patented technologies coupled with its photonics integrated chip (PIC) for reliable all-optics communication and optical fabric switching.

NewPhotonics Logo

Targeting improved performance of GPU/CPU/switch fabric with PIC and low latency optical connectivity, the technology will also address power consumption and capacity bottlenecks in AI cluster workloads based on high-speed optical communication and optical switching technology. The patented NewPhotonics optical SerDes (serializer/deserializer) will enable higher density and low latency data transfer in mobile fronthaul and data center.

Co-packaged advanced optical technologies deliver improved speed and energy efficiency crucial in data center re-designs underway for high performance compute and vector processing applications. In addition, the LPO technology realized by incorporating the NewPhotonics PIC into the optical transceiver enables long-distance transmission greater than existing LPO technology. Applying NewPhotonics LPO technology to mobile fronthaul is expected to reduce processing delays, reduce power consumption, and extend distances of data transport equipment.

Ryuji Wakikawa, Head of SoftBank Research Institute of Advanced Technology, said:

"We believe this partnership with NewPhotonics is necessary for next generation infrastructure. By collaborating, we envision a transformation in AI data center and mobile fronthaul infrastructure with optical-electronics convergence technologies that enhances speed, distance limit, capacity, and, most importantly, leads to sustainability gains giving SoftBank a significant advantage and market leadership."

Yaniv Ben Haim, CEO of NewPhotonics added, "Our new collaboration agreement with Softbank marks a significant milestone for our company and the industry to advance optical interconnect technology in CPO and pluggable that address the needs of modern compute and AI infrastructure. We remain committed to breaking the limits of optical communication with lowered latency and power at scalable distances. This partnership exemplifies our confidence in the impact of all-optical connectivity on the future of AI and 6G with our patented photonics innovations."

About Softbank

Guided by the SoftBank Group's corporate philosophy, "Information Revolution - Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) operates telecommunications and IT businesses in Japan and globally. Building on its strong business foundation, SoftBank Corp. is expanding into non-telecom fields in line with its "Beyond Carrier" growth strategy while further growing its telecom business by harnessing the power of 5G/6G, IoT, Digital Twin and Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions, including High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS)-based stratospheric telecommunications. While constructing AI data centers and developing homegrown LLMs specialized for the Japanese language with one trillion parameters, SoftBank is applying AI to enhance radio access network performance (AI-RAN) with the aim of becoming a provider of next-generation social infrastructure. To learn more, please visit?https://www.softbank.jp/en/

About NewPhotonics

NewPhotonics is a fabless semiconductor company based in Tel Aviv Israel is designing, developing, and manufacturing photonic integrated circuits (PIC) that break the limits of optical connectivity and processing for a new all-optics paradigm in networking and compute data transmission. Founded in 2020, NewPhotonics is privately held and funded. For more information visit www.newphotonics.com.

Press Contact:
Corporate Communications
press.relations@newphotonics.com
+972 3 614-3147

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2292552/4918136/NewPhotonics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/softbank-and-newphotonics-announce-collaboration-on-advanced-photonics-technology-for-lpo-cpo-and-all-optics-switch-fabric-targeting-ai-ran-302255692.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.