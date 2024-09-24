Invest in Bogota: Bogota and Cundinamarca Will Participate in Innotrans Looking for Investments to Strengthen the Metro and Regiotram System

Together with Empresa Metro de Bogotá and the Government of Cundinamarca, the investment promotion agency, Invest in Bogotá will participate in Innotrans , the most important international event focused on transportation, infrastructure and technology, that will take place in Berlin (Germany).

Invest in Bogotá will participate in different meetings with rail operators, engineering consultants, technology developers, train and rolling stock manufacturers and investors, in order to strengthen the equipment that the Metro system and the Regiotram of Bogota - Region will have.

As part of a State trade mission, which will be coordinated by the Ministry of Transportation and the National Infrastructure Agency, the city's investment promotion agency; Invest in Bogotá, will participate in Innotrans, the leading international event focused on transportation technology, which is held every two years in Berlin and which this year reaches its 14th edition.

By commission of Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán, the agency will accompany Empresa Metro de Bogotá in the search for companies willing to invest in urban equipment and stations of the Metro system. The Secretariat of Mobility of Cundinamarca will also identify investors for its main railway projects, such as Regiotram del Norte and Regiotram de Occidente.

Javier Flechas, Metro de Bogotá; Isabella Muñoz, Invest in Bogotá;

Paula Vinasco, Metro de Bogotá; Daniel Vergel, Invest in Bogotá.

"Invest in Bogotá's participation in this event arises from the fact that the current administration of both Bogota and Cundinamarca in the framework of their development plans aim at strengthening the railway system, including the city's metro system, as well as the railway integration with the region", explained Isabella Muñoz, Executive Director of Invest in Bogotá.

On this matter, she emphasized that the approaches will be framed in the search of financing for the extension of the first line of the Metro, the relationships with real estate companies and specialists in the management of stations, considering the commercial and real estate use, and the knowledge of state-of-the-art technology for its application in future bids for railroad projects.

The meetings in which the agency will participate jointly will be held with rail operators, engineering consultants, technology developers, train and rolling stock builders and investors, as well as a visit to the Berlin Metro operations center.

InnoTrans will take place from this Tuesday until September 27 and will have five exhibition sectors of rail technology, rail infrastructure, public transport, interiors and tunnel construction, along 42 halls located in the exhibition centers of Berlin. It is worth remembering that in 2022 the event had more than 2771 exhibitors from 56 countries and 137 403 visitors from 137 countries.

DB Berlin Central Station

Contact Information:

Phone number: (+57) 317 780 5168

Email: info@investinbogota.org

SOURCE: Invest in Bogota

View the original press release on accesswire.com