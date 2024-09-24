Azentio Software Pvt Ltd: Azentio unveils the REACH partner program to accelerate growth and expand ERP ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio"), a leading provider of enterprise software solutions, today announced the launch of the REACH partner program, an initiative designed to transform the organisations ERP ecosystem by offering firms unprecedented opportunities to become go-to-market partners within Azentio's robust network.

The REACH partner program embodies Azentio's commitment to fostering strong, collaborative relationships with industry leaders and driving innovation in the ERP landscape. By joining this program, partners will gain access to Azentio's comprehensive suite of ERP solutions, equipping them with the tools and resources needed to deliver exceptional value to their clients.

Key features of the REACH program include:

Demand generation collaboration: REACH partners will benefit from co-branded marketing materials, lead generation campaigns, and joint sales initiatives, enabling them to create and capture demand effectively.

REACH partners will benefit from co-branded marketing materials, lead generation campaigns, and joint sales initiatives, enabling them to create and capture demand effectively. Access to advanced technology: The program provides partners with the opportunity to offer their clients the full suite of Azentio's SaaS powered ONE ERP solutions, including financials, supply chain management, manufacturing, and distribution cloud verticals. This robust platform is engineered for scalability and flexibility, making it ideal for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Dedicated support and training: The REACH program includes ongoing partner enablement from a dedicated team of partner success managers (PSMs), ensuring partners are equipped to sell, onboard, and support Azentio ONE ERP solutions effectively.

Collaborative Innovation: Partners will have the opportunity to collaborate closely with Azentio's team, contributing to the ongoing evolution of ERP software and shaping the future of the industry.

Amit Pant, ONEERP Channel Leader at Azentio, commented, "We are excited to launch the REACH partner program, a transformative initiative that represents a significant milestone for Azentio and our partners. Our vision with REACH is to create a dynamic ecosystem where consulting and implementation firms can seamlessly integrate our world-class ERP solutions into their offerings, enhancing their capabilities and expanding their market reach. This program will see Azentio building and empowering a vibrant network of partners who are as passionate about delivering exceptional ERP solutions as we are. We believe that by empowering our partners with our technology and support, we can collectively drive greater success and innovation in the ERP space."

About Azentio

Azentio provides mission-critical software across banking, financial services, insurance, and enterprise resource planning to customers in over 60 countries. Our solutions empower organizations with advanced technology, enabling them to achieve operational excellence and deliver superior customer experiences.

