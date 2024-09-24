Das Instrument 16H0 KYG4181B1196 GUANGDONG HK GR BA.HD 0,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.09.2024

The instrument 16H0 KYG4181B1196 GUANGDONG HK GR BA.HD 0,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 25.09.2024



Das Instrument 0H8A AU0000249831 CLARA RESOURCES AUSTRALIA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.09.2024

The instrument 0H8A AU0000249831 CLARA RESOURCES AUSTRALIA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.09.2024

© 2024 Xetra Newsboard