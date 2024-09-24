Anzeige
Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 3, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity will publish its interim report for quarter 3, 2024 on October 24 at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Magnus Groth and Executive Vice President and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the interim report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day.

Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards: https://essity.videosync.fi/2024-10-24-q3

Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00
USA: +1 786 697 35 01
SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24
Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity".

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-quarter-3--2024,c4036471

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4036471/3007483.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 3, 2024

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/interim-report-q3-2024-invitation,c3334934

Interim Report Q3 2024 invitation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-essitys-interim-report-for-quarter-3-2024-302256690.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
