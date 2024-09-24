DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 24-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 September 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 23 September 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 25,000 EUR1.9220 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.6080 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8900 GBP1.5780 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9065 GBP1.5923

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,403,671 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1 1.9140 XDUB 08:44:56 00029232613TRDU1 484 1.9140 XDUB 08:45:35 00029232615TRDU1 1,662 1.9140 XDUB 08:45:35 00029232614TRDU1 1,935 1.9220 XDUB 09:14:11 00029233013TRDU1 1,976 1.9220 XDUB 09:14:11 00029233012TRDU1 1,996 1.9180 XDUB 09:14:12 00029233014TRDU1 4,054 1.9180 XDUB 09:34:27 00029233117TRDU1 2,097 1.9200 XDUB 10:17:34 00029233588TRDU1 453 1.9180 XDUB 10:17:34 00029233590TRDU1 1,700 1.9180 XDUB 10:17:34 00029233589TRDU1 2,303 1.9160 XDUB 11:02:25 00029233755TRDU1 897 1.9100 XDUB 11:06:39 00029233764TRDU1 298 1.9100 XDUB 11:06:39 00029233765TRDU1 1,165 1.9080 XDUB 11:18:06 00029233859TRDU1 755 1.9080 XDUB 11:18:06 00029233858TRDU1 1,942 1.9080 XDUB 11:18:06 00029233857TRDU1 1,062 1.9180 XDUB 12:20:54 00029234337TRDU1 1,186 1.9180 XDUB 12:20:54 00029234336TRDU1 2,154 1.9180 XDUB 12:30:37 00029234386TRDU1 424 1.9160 XDUB 12:52:43 00029234470TRDU1 2,051 1.9160 XDUB 13:01:11 00029234528TRDU1 2,093 1.9120 XDUB 13:01:11 00029234530TRDU1 2,161 1.9120 XDUB 13:01:11 00029234529TRDU1 1,985 1.9100 XDUB 13:22:36 00029234580TRDU1 2,006 1.9040 XDUB 13:31:19 00029234594TRDU1 2,230 1.9060 XDUB 13:39:11 00029234618TRDU1 1,982 1.9020 XDUB 14:03:40 00029234705TRDU1 2,078 1.9020 XDUB 14:18:48 00029234752TRDU1 591 1.9000 XDUB 14:28:06 00029234862TRDU1 288 1.9000 XDUB 14:28:06 00029234863TRDU1 1,104 1.9000 XDUB 14:28:06 00029234864TRDU1 288 1.9000 XDUB 14:28:13 00029234866TRDU1 1,290 1.9020 XDUB 14:52:30 00029235153TRDU1 200 1.9020 XDUB 14:52:30 00029235152TRDU1 1,182 1.9000 XDUB 14:53:30 00029235166TRDU1 1,182 1.9000 XDUB 14:53:30 00029235167TRDU1 1,944 1.9020 XDUB 15:09:44 00029235597TRDU1 1,961 1.9000 XDUB 15:09:44 00029235598TRDU1 2,301 1.9000 XDUB 15:26:28 00029235779TRDU1 1,915 1.8980 XDUB 15:32:39 00029235822TRDU1 4,055 1.8960 XDUB 15:34:44 00029235851TRDU1 2,267 1.8900 XDUB 16:02:37 00029236648TRDU1 1,986 1.8900 XDUB 16:02:37 00029236647TRDU1 1,176 1.8920 XDUB 16:20:10 00029237498TRDU1 910 1.8920 XDUB 16:20:10 00029237500TRDU1 1,756 1.8920 XDUB 16:20:10 00029237499TRDU1 2,230 1.8920 XDUB 16:20:10 00029237503TRDU1 151 1.8920 XDUB 16:20:10 00029237502TRDU1 1,093 1.8920 XDUB 16:20:10 00029237501TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,144 1.6080 XLON 09:13:57 00029233005TRDU1 832 1.6080 XLON 09:13:57 00029233006TRDU1 1,506 1.6080 XLON 09:13:57 00029233007TRDU1 750 1.6080 XLON 09:13:57 00029233008TRDU1 369 1.6080 XLON 09:13:57 00029233009TRDU1 1,000 1.6020 XLON 10:17:40 00029233595TRDU1 1,608 1.5940 XLON 11:26:06 00029233906TRDU1 1,631 1.6000 XLON 12:20:47 00029234334TRDU1 892 1.5980 XLON 13:01:12 00029234531TRDU1 1,798 1.5980 XLON 13:01:12 00029234532TRDU1 593 1.5900 XLON 13:56:16 00029234681TRDU1 925 1.5880 XLON 14:03:58 00029234708TRDU1 1,674 1.5860 XLON 14:28:09 00029234865TRDU1 1,526 1.5860 XLON 14:55:41 00029235215TRDU1 1,514 1.5860 XLON 14:55:41 00029235216TRDU1 1,616 1.5860 XLON 14:55:41 00029235217TRDU1 1,540 1.5840 XLON 15:27:51 00029235788TRDU1 1,413 1.5800 XLON 15:34:46 00029235852TRDU1 2,513 1.5780 XLON 16:27:37 00029237715TRDU1 156 1.5780 XLON 16:27:38 00029237716TRDU1

