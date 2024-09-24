Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
24.09.24
1,844 Euro
24.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 September 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 23 September 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.9220 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.6080 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8900     GBP1.5780 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9065     GBP1.5923

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,403,671 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1        1.9140        XDUB     08:44:56      00029232613TRDU1 
484       1.9140        XDUB     08:45:35      00029232615TRDU1 
1,662      1.9140        XDUB     08:45:35      00029232614TRDU1 
1,935      1.9220        XDUB     09:14:11      00029233013TRDU1 
1,976      1.9220        XDUB     09:14:11      00029233012TRDU1 
1,996      1.9180        XDUB     09:14:12      00029233014TRDU1 
4,054      1.9180        XDUB     09:34:27      00029233117TRDU1 
2,097      1.9200        XDUB     10:17:34      00029233588TRDU1 
453       1.9180        XDUB     10:17:34      00029233590TRDU1 
1,700      1.9180        XDUB     10:17:34      00029233589TRDU1 
2,303      1.9160        XDUB     11:02:25      00029233755TRDU1 
897       1.9100        XDUB     11:06:39      00029233764TRDU1 
298       1.9100        XDUB     11:06:39      00029233765TRDU1 
1,165      1.9080        XDUB     11:18:06      00029233859TRDU1 
755       1.9080        XDUB     11:18:06      00029233858TRDU1 
1,942      1.9080        XDUB     11:18:06      00029233857TRDU1 
1,062      1.9180        XDUB     12:20:54      00029234337TRDU1 
1,186      1.9180        XDUB     12:20:54      00029234336TRDU1 
2,154      1.9180        XDUB     12:30:37      00029234386TRDU1 
424       1.9160        XDUB     12:52:43      00029234470TRDU1 
2,051      1.9160        XDUB     13:01:11      00029234528TRDU1 
2,093      1.9120        XDUB     13:01:11      00029234530TRDU1 
2,161      1.9120        XDUB     13:01:11      00029234529TRDU1 
1,985      1.9100        XDUB     13:22:36      00029234580TRDU1 
2,006      1.9040        XDUB     13:31:19      00029234594TRDU1 
2,230      1.9060        XDUB     13:39:11      00029234618TRDU1 
1,982      1.9020        XDUB     14:03:40      00029234705TRDU1 
2,078      1.9020        XDUB     14:18:48      00029234752TRDU1 
591       1.9000        XDUB     14:28:06      00029234862TRDU1 
288       1.9000        XDUB     14:28:06      00029234863TRDU1 
1,104      1.9000        XDUB     14:28:06      00029234864TRDU1 
288       1.9000        XDUB     14:28:13      00029234866TRDU1 
1,290      1.9020        XDUB     14:52:30      00029235153TRDU1 
200       1.9020        XDUB     14:52:30      00029235152TRDU1 
1,182      1.9000        XDUB     14:53:30      00029235166TRDU1 
1,182      1.9000        XDUB     14:53:30      00029235167TRDU1 
1,944      1.9020        XDUB     15:09:44      00029235597TRDU1 
1,961      1.9000        XDUB     15:09:44      00029235598TRDU1 
2,301      1.9000        XDUB     15:26:28      00029235779TRDU1 
1,915      1.8980        XDUB     15:32:39      00029235822TRDU1 
4,055      1.8960        XDUB     15:34:44      00029235851TRDU1 
2,267      1.8900        XDUB     16:02:37      00029236648TRDU1 
1,986      1.8900        XDUB     16:02:37      00029236647TRDU1 
1,176      1.8920        XDUB     16:20:10      00029237498TRDU1 
910       1.8920        XDUB     16:20:10      00029237500TRDU1 
1,756      1.8920        XDUB     16:20:10      00029237499TRDU1 
2,230      1.8920        XDUB     16:20:10      00029237503TRDU1 
151       1.8920        XDUB     16:20:10      00029237502TRDU1 
1,093      1.8920        XDUB     16:20:10      00029237501TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,144      1.6080        XLON     09:13:57      00029233005TRDU1 
832       1.6080        XLON     09:13:57      00029233006TRDU1 
1,506      1.6080        XLON     09:13:57      00029233007TRDU1 
750       1.6080        XLON     09:13:57      00029233008TRDU1 
369       1.6080        XLON     09:13:57      00029233009TRDU1 
1,000      1.6020        XLON     10:17:40      00029233595TRDU1 
1,608      1.5940        XLON     11:26:06      00029233906TRDU1 
1,631      1.6000        XLON     12:20:47      00029234334TRDU1 
892       1.5980        XLON     13:01:12      00029234531TRDU1 
1,798      1.5980        XLON     13:01:12      00029234532TRDU1 
593       1.5900        XLON     13:56:16      00029234681TRDU1 
925       1.5880        XLON     14:03:58      00029234708TRDU1 
1,674      1.5860        XLON     14:28:09      00029234865TRDU1 
1,526      1.5860        XLON     14:55:41      00029235215TRDU1 
1,514      1.5860        XLON     14:55:41      00029235216TRDU1 
1,616      1.5860        XLON     14:55:41      00029235217TRDU1 
1,540      1.5840        XLON     15:27:51      00029235788TRDU1 
1,413      1.5800        XLON     15:34:46      00029235852TRDU1 
2,513      1.5780        XLON     16:27:37      00029237715TRDU1 
156       1.5780        XLON     16:27:38      00029237716TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  348556 
EQS News ID:  1993809 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1993809&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
