Dienstag, 24.09.2024
Goldpreise auf Rekordwert! DER Junior-Miner, den Sie nicht ignorieren sollten!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
24.09.24
08:04 Uhr
4,820 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
24.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares and completion of share repurchase programme

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
24-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 23 September 2024, Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out below, pursuant to the GBP10m share repurchase programme (the "Programme") 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Following this transaction, the Company confirms the completion of the Programme, whereby the Company has acquired a 
total of 2,574,540 ordinary shares which are held in treasury and represent approximately 1.4% of the Company's issued 
share capital. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            82,211 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            415.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            408.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            413.1814p

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,471,910 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 82,211

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.1814

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
2471               411.50      08:47:30          00071483526TRLO0      XLON 
1302               411.50      09:01:23          00071483890TRLO0      XLON 
323                411.50      09:01:23          00071483889TRLO0      XLON 
893                411.50      09:01:23          00071483888TRLO0      XLON 
1083               411.50      09:01:23          00071483887TRLO0      XLON 
667                411.50      09:09:16          00071483984TRLO0      XLON 
495                411.50      09:09:16          00071483983TRLO0      XLON 
1155               411.50      09:09:16          00071483982TRLO0      XLON 
653                411.00      09:13:39          00071484034TRLO0      XLON 
417                411.00      09:13:39          00071484033TRLO0      XLON 
1418               412.00      09:31:43          00071484335TRLO0      XLON 
239                411.00      09:32:18          00071484351TRLO0      XLON 
900                411.00      09:32:18          00071484350TRLO0      XLON 
54                411.00      09:32:18          00071484349TRLO0      XLON 
1035               408.50      09:41:19          00071484619TRLO0      XLON 
1062               410.50      10:00:51          00071484920TRLO0      XLON 
514                410.50      10:00:51          00071484921TRLO0      XLON 
289                410.00      10:03:35          00071484969TRLO0      XLON 
1010               410.00      10:03:35          00071484968TRLO0      XLON 
226                410.00      10:04:55          00071484982TRLO0      XLON 
891                410.00      10:04:55          00071484983TRLO0      XLON 
1069               410.00      10:13:45          00071485149TRLO0      XLON 
1063               411.00      10:15:31          00071485183TRLO0      XLON 
804                410.00      10:15:38          00071485185TRLO0      XLON 
1156               410.00      10:17:57          00071485219TRLO0      XLON 
257                410.00      10:17:57          00071485218TRLO0      XLON 
151                411.50      11:06:25          00071486021TRLO0      XLON 
897                411.50      11:06:25          00071486020TRLO0      XLON 
1035               411.50      11:06:25          00071486019TRLO0      XLON 
950                411.50      11:06:25          00071486022TRLO0      XLON 
25000               413.50      11:14:10          00071486116TRLO0      XLON 
888                413.00      11:14:21          00071486118TRLO0      XLON 
248                413.00      11:14:21          00071486117TRLO0      XLON 
34                413.00      11:20:44          00071486183TRLO0      XLON 
628                415.00      12:36:02          00071487015TRLO0      XLON 
613                415.00      12:36:02          00071487014TRLO0      XLON 
308                415.00      15:03:08          00071489891TRLO0      XLON 
1123               415.00      15:03:08          00071489890TRLO0      XLON 
1175               415.00      15:03:08          00071489900TRLO0      XLON 
49                415.00      15:03:08          00071489899TRLO0      XLON 
549                415.00      15:03:08          00071489898TRLO0      XLON 
509                415.00      15:03:08          00071489897TRLO0      XLON 
1058               415.00      15:03:08          00071489896TRLO0      XLON 
141                415.00      15:03:08          00071489895TRLO0      XLON 
1071               415.00      15:03:08          00071489894TRLO0      XLON 
908                415.00      15:03:08          00071489893TRLO0      XLON 
743                415.00      15:03:08          00071489892TRLO0      XLON 
446                415.00      15:38:21          00071490938TRLO0      XLON 
1279               415.00      15:38:21          00071490936TRLO0      XLON 
1107               415.00      15:38:21          00071490935TRLO0      XLON 
1109               415.00      15:38:21          00071490934TRLO0      XLON 
1239               415.00      15:38:21          00071490933TRLO0      XLON 
1257               415.00      15:38:21          00071490932TRLO0      XLON 
1229               415.00      15:38:21          00071490931TRLO0      XLON 
1071               415.00      15:38:21          00071490930TRLO0      XLON 
1085               415.00      15:38:21          00071490929TRLO0      XLON 
1481               415.00      15:38:21          00071490928TRLO0      XLON 
1139               415.00      15:38:21          00071490927TRLO0      XLON 
828                415.00      15:38:21          00071490940TRLO0      XLON 
1250               415.00      15:38:21          00071490939TRLO0      XLON 
1213               415.00      15:38:21          00071490937TRLO0      XLON 
1176               414.50      15:38:25          00071490941TRLO0      XLON 
1234               414.00      15:38:25          00071490942TRLO0      XLON 
1190               413.00      15:51:33          00071491195TRLO0      XLON 
904                413.00      15:51:33          00071491194TRLO0      XLON 
239                413.00      15:51:33          00071491193TRLO0      XLON 
2211               413.50      15:54:31          00071491242TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

