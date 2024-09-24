Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares and completion of share repurchase programme

DJ Transaction in own shares and completion of share repurchase programme

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in own shares and completion of share repurchase programme 24-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares and completion of share repurchase programme Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 23 September 2024, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out below, pursuant to the GBP10m share repurchase programme (the "Programme") announced on 26 July 2024. Following this transaction, the Company confirms the completion of the Programme, whereby the Company has acquired a total of 2,574,540 ordinary shares which are held in treasury and represent approximately 1.4% of the Company's issued share capital. Ordinary shares purchased: 82,211 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 415.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 408.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 413.1814p

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,471,910 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 82,211

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.1814

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 2471 411.50 08:47:30 00071483526TRLO0 XLON 1302 411.50 09:01:23 00071483890TRLO0 XLON 323 411.50 09:01:23 00071483889TRLO0 XLON 893 411.50 09:01:23 00071483888TRLO0 XLON 1083 411.50 09:01:23 00071483887TRLO0 XLON 667 411.50 09:09:16 00071483984TRLO0 XLON 495 411.50 09:09:16 00071483983TRLO0 XLON 1155 411.50 09:09:16 00071483982TRLO0 XLON 653 411.00 09:13:39 00071484034TRLO0 XLON 417 411.00 09:13:39 00071484033TRLO0 XLON 1418 412.00 09:31:43 00071484335TRLO0 XLON 239 411.00 09:32:18 00071484351TRLO0 XLON 900 411.00 09:32:18 00071484350TRLO0 XLON 54 411.00 09:32:18 00071484349TRLO0 XLON 1035 408.50 09:41:19 00071484619TRLO0 XLON 1062 410.50 10:00:51 00071484920TRLO0 XLON 514 410.50 10:00:51 00071484921TRLO0 XLON 289 410.00 10:03:35 00071484969TRLO0 XLON 1010 410.00 10:03:35 00071484968TRLO0 XLON 226 410.00 10:04:55 00071484982TRLO0 XLON 891 410.00 10:04:55 00071484983TRLO0 XLON 1069 410.00 10:13:45 00071485149TRLO0 XLON 1063 411.00 10:15:31 00071485183TRLO0 XLON 804 410.00 10:15:38 00071485185TRLO0 XLON 1156 410.00 10:17:57 00071485219TRLO0 XLON 257 410.00 10:17:57 00071485218TRLO0 XLON 151 411.50 11:06:25 00071486021TRLO0 XLON 897 411.50 11:06:25 00071486020TRLO0 XLON 1035 411.50 11:06:25 00071486019TRLO0 XLON 950 411.50 11:06:25 00071486022TRLO0 XLON 25000 413.50 11:14:10 00071486116TRLO0 XLON 888 413.00 11:14:21 00071486118TRLO0 XLON 248 413.00 11:14:21 00071486117TRLO0 XLON 34 413.00 11:20:44 00071486183TRLO0 XLON 628 415.00 12:36:02 00071487015TRLO0 XLON 613 415.00 12:36:02 00071487014TRLO0 XLON 308 415.00 15:03:08 00071489891TRLO0 XLON 1123 415.00 15:03:08 00071489890TRLO0 XLON 1175 415.00 15:03:08 00071489900TRLO0 XLON 49 415.00 15:03:08 00071489899TRLO0 XLON 549 415.00 15:03:08 00071489898TRLO0 XLON 509 415.00 15:03:08 00071489897TRLO0 XLON 1058 415.00 15:03:08 00071489896TRLO0 XLON 141 415.00 15:03:08 00071489895TRLO0 XLON 1071 415.00 15:03:08 00071489894TRLO0 XLON 908 415.00 15:03:08 00071489893TRLO0 XLON 743 415.00 15:03:08 00071489892TRLO0 XLON 446 415.00 15:38:21 00071490938TRLO0 XLON 1279 415.00 15:38:21 00071490936TRLO0 XLON 1107 415.00 15:38:21 00071490935TRLO0 XLON 1109 415.00 15:38:21 00071490934TRLO0 XLON 1239 415.00 15:38:21 00071490933TRLO0 XLON 1257 415.00 15:38:21 00071490932TRLO0 XLON 1229 415.00 15:38:21 00071490931TRLO0 XLON 1071 415.00 15:38:21 00071490930TRLO0 XLON 1085 415.00 15:38:21 00071490929TRLO0 XLON 1481 415.00 15:38:21 00071490928TRLO0 XLON 1139 415.00 15:38:21 00071490927TRLO0 XLON 828 415.00 15:38:21 00071490940TRLO0 XLON 1250 415.00 15:38:21 00071490939TRLO0 XLON 1213 415.00 15:38:21 00071490937TRLO0 XLON 1176 414.50 15:38:25 00071490941TRLO0 XLON 1234 414.00 15:38:25 00071490942TRLO0 XLON 1190 413.00 15:51:33 00071491195TRLO0 XLON 904 413.00 15:51:33 00071491194TRLO0 XLON 239 413.00 15:51:33 00071491193TRLO0 XLON 2211 413.50 15:54:31 00071491242TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 348553 EQS News ID: 1993787 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1993787&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)