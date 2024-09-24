Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GI11
23.09.24
08:35 Uhr
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 08:36 Uhr
Gaming Innovation Group: Ex date

ST JULIANS, Malta, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement from Gaming Innovation Group Inc. ("GiG" or the "Company") on 12 September 2024 regarding key dates in connection with the restructuring process in which GiG will be divided in two, GiG Media and GiG Platform, whereby GiG Platform will be spun off to operate as an independent public company (the "Spinoff"). Further reference is made to the announcement on 23 September 2024 regarding the special meeting of shareholders held that day on which the Company resolved to complete the Spinoff.

The shares in GiG will be traded on Oslo Børs (Ticker: GIG) ex the rights to receive Norwegian Depository Receipts (NDRs) as of today, 24 September 2024. The same applies to shares trading on Nasdaq Stockholm (Ticker: GIGSEK) as regards the right to receive Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs).

This information is given pursuant to Euronext Oslo Børs' Rule Book II section 4.8.4.3, cf. section 4.2.5.3 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For more information, please contact:
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com, +47 916 68 678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group--ex-date,c4041650

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-ex-date-302256706.html

