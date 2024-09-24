The system was conceived to respond to Lebanon's energy crisis and help homeowners become independent from grid electricity. Biogas production is used when PV power generation is insufficient and machine learning techniques help the system predict solar energy production. A group of researchers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Lebanon designed a novel hybrid PV and biogas production system for applications in residential buildings. According to its creators, the proposed system can help the energy crisis that Lebanon experienced in the last few years, when several hundreds of megawatts ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...