Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the launch of MX Creative Console,a new product category that allows digital creators to focus on their artistry. With instant access to essential controls and ultimate customization, the MX Creative Console streamlines workflows and automates repetitive tasks.

Introducing the MX Creative Console, redefining digital creation by providing instant access to essential controls and ultimate customization for creative professionals (Photo: Business Wire)

"Digital creativity is undergoing a massive transformation, constantly evolving the way people create. The MX Creative Console is designed to help people redefine their workflow, enabling them to work smarter and faster," said Anatoliy Polyanker, general manager of the MX Business Unit at Logitech. "With the latest additions to the Logitech MX Ecosystem, the MX Creative Console and recently-announced MX Ink, we are tapping into the key trends of democratizing digital creation, 3D design and spatial computing, and AI-enabled workflows."

The Ultimate Solution for Creative Professionals: Logitech MX x Adobe

The collaboration enables deep integration through tailored plugins for popular Adobe applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom Classic, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Audition and Adobe Illustrator. MX Creative Console enhances the ability to work with AI capabilities such as Adobe Photoshop's Generative Fill and Adobe Premiere Pro's Text-Based Editing. To celebrate this collaboration, each console comes with a complimentary three-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps membership, providing significant value for both new and existing users.

Tailored to Individual Workflows

MX Creative Console offers versatility and a personalized experience for each user. It features a keypad with dynamic display keys to access and trigger the most important actions and a customizable dialpad that serves as a smart analog navigation controller. With the free Logi Options+ software, the console offers seamless app integration across Windows and Mac, with customizable controls, plugins, profiles, and icons available through the Logi Marketplace. The software will continue to expand its capabilities with new features and plugins.

Designed for Sustainability

The MX Creative Console features plastic parts with 72% post-consumer recycled plastic for Graphite, aluminum produced with renewable energy and FSC-certified paper packaging; and uses micro-textures instead of paint. This ensures users can master their creative workflow while aiming at minimizing the product's carbon footprint and promoting circularity.

Availability and Pricing

MX Creative Console, available in pale grey and graphite, is available for pre-order today and will start shipping on October 14th, 2024 for $199.99 on www.logitech.com and at other global retailers. Learn more about Logitech MX Creative Console at www.logitech.com/mx-creative-console.html.

The Logi Options+ app is available to download for free at logi.com/optionsplus.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

