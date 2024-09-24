Anzeige
24.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
City of The Hague: Leaders gather at the Peace Palace in The Hague to ensure the cybersecurity of nonprofits and secure the world's digital future

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 30 September 2024, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, leaders of NGOs, donors, impact investors, civil servants, cybersecurity experts, researchers, diplomats and representatives of international organisations gather at the historic Peace Palace to launch an action plan at 'BEYOND125, Securing Our World's Digital Future'. This ambitious plan, consisting notably of support for a global fund dedicated to providing cybersecurity as a common good, will ensure nonprofits' access to cybersecurity services, tools and platforms, and foster global peace, justice and security.

Worldwide there are more than 10 million nonprofits. They provide essential services for global peace to more than 1 billion people. They have undergone significant digital transformations. Their expanded digital footprint has also increased their vulnerability to cyber threats. Nonprofits are often targeted by cyberattacks and disinformation and they often can't access the necessary talents, technologies and financial resources to defend themselves. Now - 125 years since the First Hague Peace Conference - it is still imperative to pursue peace. Leaders of nonprofits are now calling publicly for their digital safety to be a priority. It is urgent to empower their digital resilience, support vulnerable users and secure the broader digital ecosystem and internet infrastructure.

The CyberPeace Institute, the Global Cyber Alliance and the City of The Hague are taking the lead in this mission, joined by leaders, cyber experts, and philanthropists who pledged for support and resources, underscoring the importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding the digital future of our global peace ecosystem. Simultaneously, Common Good Cyber is convening the global ecosystem of cybersecurity-focused nonprofits to identify and implement sustainable funding models for those involved in critical cybersecurity functions for the broader Internet community, both core Internet functions and those who support vulnerable communities.

The full press release: READ HERE

About The Hague & Partners

The Hague & Partners is the official marketing & acquisition organisation for the promotion of The Hague, focused on residents, visitors, conferences, businesses, and institutions. www.thehague.com

Full link to the press release: https://storiesofpurpose.thehague.com/cybersecurity/secure-worlds-digital-future

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leaders-gather-at-the-peace-palace-in-the-hague-to-ensure-the-cybersecurity-of-nonprofits-and-secure-the-worlds-digital-future-302254299.html

