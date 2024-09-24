Success Through Global Partnership: comforte AG Secures Payment Transactions of Leading Financial Institutions Worldwide

In March 2024, comforte AG, Wiesbaden, a leading global provider of cybersecurity solutions, and ACI Worldwide, a leading global provider of business-critical real-time payment software, agreed a strategic partnership to modernise payment processes. This was triggered by the introduction of new compliance regulations, which put payment service providers under considerable pressure. This is because the regulations must be implemented without restriction by March 2025. Since then, Comforte has helped several leading financial service providers from the USA, Europe, Asia and the Middle East to prepare for the new compliance requirements in a very short space of time. In parallel, the demand for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to help financial organisations meet the challenges of the ever-evolving digital landscape continues unabated.

PCI DSS 4.0 requires immediate action

A key reason for comforte's success is the introduction of PCI DSS 4.0, an enhanced set of rules that calls for significantly stricter compliance requirements for payment security. With the deadline for its implementation in March 2025, there is a growing urgency for companies to adapt. Comforte is working with ACI Worldwide to ensure that businesses of all sizes can seamlessly transition to PCI DSS 4.0 without jeopardising operational efficiency or customer confidence. Failure to implement or comply with PCI DSS 4.0 on time can have serious financial consequences, including heavy fines and invaluable reputational damage. In contrast, the comforte solution provides a robust, tokenisation-based data security platform that not only meets compliance requirements, but also improves overall security and privacy controls.

Quantum-resistant algorithms for the future

One of the things that makes this possible is a strong commitment to innovation. For example, comforte is already thinking about the threats of tomorrow. With the advent of quantum computing, for example, traditional encryption methods will become obsolete. To counteract this, quantum-resistant pseudonymisation algorithms have been integrated into the current version of the comforte solution, offering future-proof protection for sensitive data.

For these and other innovations, Comforte AG was recently awarded with the prestigious 'Excellence in Cybersecurity' award for banks and payment service providers - proof of the company's leading role in the industry and its ability to anticipate the needs of financial institutions worldwide.

Ensuring success in the digital age

comforte's mission is to enable companies in the payments, banking and finance and retail sectors to utilise their most valuable asset - their data - for innovation and further growth in the digital age, safe in the knowledge that security and data protection are fully guaranteed. These solutions not only protect against current threats, but also enable companies to fully realise their future goals.

'Through our strategic partnerships with many market leaders, such as ACI Worldwide, we enable financial institutions - but not only them - to fulfil regulatory requirements and drive digital transformation at the same time,' says Michael Deissner, CEO of comforte AG. 'We are passionate about helping our customers to fully protect their own and their customers' data and grow their business with peace of mind.'

About comforte AG

Comforte AG is a leading provider of data-centric security solutions that empower enterprises to protect sensitive information throughout its lifecycle while maintaining its usability for business operations. Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, comforte is a trusted partner for global enterprises across various industries. The comforte Data Security Platform (DSP) automates the discovery, classification and protection of data within complex IT environments. With over 25 years of expertise, comforte safeguards data for over 500 global customers, including industry leaders like Visa and Mastercard, enabling them to drive digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve sustainable growth with confidence.

