Dienstag, 24.09.2024
Goldpreise auf Rekordwert! DER Junior-Miner, den Sie nicht ignorieren sollten!
WKN: 883121 | ISIN: US7475251036 | Ticker-Symbol: QCI
Tradegate
24.09.24
10:45 Uhr
150,46 Euro
+1,12
+0,75 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 09:42 Uhr
Tata Elxsi Delivers World's First RDK-B Integration on Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform

SAN DIEGO and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, today announced the successful integration of the RDK-B software stack with the Qualcomm® 5G FWA Gen 3 Platform. This first-of-its-kind integration opens a new pathway for operators to deliver fast, reliable, and scalable high-speed FWA solutions. Integration of the RDK-B middleware includes key features, such as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, packet statistics, and advanced security options, ensuring the platform is versatile and can be deployed in both indoor and outdoor environments. Operators can now deliver value-added services, like Quality of Service (QoS), band steering, parental control, and VPN, enhancing the overall broadband experience.

Tata_Elxsi_Logo

Gautam Sheoran - VP and GM, Wireless Broadband and Communications at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., stated:

"We are proud to collaborate closely with Tata Elxsi, who has leveraged their considerable expertise to port the RDK-B stack to our 5G FWA Gen 3 Platform, featuring the Snapdragon® X75 Modem-RF System. This critical step empowers operators to accelerate time-to-market, deliver high performance FWA solutions, and reduce development efforts, as they deploy powerful new FWA CPE solutions. We look forward, through continued collaboration with Tata Elxsi, to expanding our engagement with the broader RDK community, giving operators more choices and flexibility in deploying state-of-the-art solutions."

Priya S Kumar - Head, Media and Communications at Tata Elxsi, stated:

"This integration broadens the RDK ecosystem and silicon diversity, which has traditionally centered on wired technologies like DOCSIS and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH). By incorporating RDK-B into the cellular-managed WAN space, Tata Elxsi is excited to collaborate in positioning the Snapdragon X75 platform as a future-ready solution for high-performance broadband applications. Tata Elxsi's continuous commitment to the RDK ecosystem enables SoCs, OEMs and operators to rapidly innovate and scale, addressing the demands of next-generation broadband technologies."

Looking ahead, Tata Elxsi will upgrade the platform to include next-generation features such as Wi-Fi 7. This upgrade will further enhance FWA devices, offering operators more flexible, scalable, and cost-effective solutions, setting the stage for the next generation of wireless innovation.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading design and technology services providers across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation.

We are helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and applying digital technologies, such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. For more information, visit www.tataelxsi.com

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/4913784/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tata-elxsi-delivers-worlds-first-rdk-b-integration-on-qualcomm-5g-fixed-wireless-access-platform-302256787.html

