Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise auf Rekordwert! DER Junior-Miner, den Sie nicht ignorieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 10:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bioz, Inc.: Bioz and Boston BioProducts Introduce Advanced Badges and Content Hub to Transform Research Discovery

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a trailblazer in AI-driven research solutions, is proud to announce a transformative partnership with Boston BioProducts, a leading provider of high-quality biological buffers and reagent solutions. This strategic alliance is set to redefine how researchers engage with and discover Boston BioProducts' extensive product range through Bioz's advanced technology.

Bioz Content Hub

Bioz Content Hub
Bioz Content Hub on Boston BioProducts' Website

With this collaboration, Bioz has integrated its cutting-edge AI-powered search and analytics platform with the Boston BioProducts website, which features Bioz Badges and a Bioz Content Hub. Their Bioz Prime Badges not only display article snippets and full-text articles to provide product credibility, but they also include advanced filtering capabilities. Researchers are able to refine their searches based on techniques, impact factors, journals, authors, and publication dates, ensuring they access the most relevant high-quality information.

Additionally, the Bioz Content Hub functions as a standalone publication page, consolidating all citation data in one easily accessible location. This engaging customer-facing tool enhances the research experience by seamlessly connecting users to product webpages to continue their purchasing journey. This integration significantly improves researchers' ability to access actionable insights for Boston BioProducts' offerings, creating a more streamlined research process.

Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Bioz, shared her excitement about the partnership, stating, "Our integration goes beyond the standard, as we've customized the Bioz Content Hub specifically to align with Boston BioProducts' digital marketing strategies. This tailored approach provides a more targeted research experience. By combining our advanced AI tools with their strategic vision, we're not only improving how researchers discover and interact with high-quality biological reagents, but we also drive greater value for Boston BioProducts' marketing efforts."

Kim Sweeney, Marketing Operations Manager at Boston BioProducts, commented, "We are excited to see how Bioz's Badges and Content Hub are enhancing engagement with our products. The custom Content Hub has been particularly well-received, providing a dynamic and comprehensive resource for our users that drives deeper interaction and better access to relevant research."

This partnership is poised to greatly benefit the research community by improving the discoverability of the products offered by Boston BioProducts, enhancing product credibility through Bioz Badges, and advancing the overall efficiency of scientific research.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

About Boston BioProducts

Boston BioProducts is a leading provider of biological buffers, media, and solutions for the life sciences. With nearly 30 years of experience in buffer and reagent manufacturing, their dedicated team of formulation scientists and in-house manufacturing capabilities support multiple applications including molecular biology, assay development, and bioprocessing.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

  • Boston BioProducts

To learn more about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt
CEO
pr@bioz.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.