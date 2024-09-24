

PSI AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Company Name: PSI AG

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9



Reason for the research: Capital Markets Day

Recommendation: Add

from: 24.09.2024

Target price: EUR26

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: 24.09.24 (from Buy to Add) Analyst: Simon Scholes



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PSI SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9). Analyst Simon Scholes downgraded the stock to ADD and decreased the price target from EUR 28.00 to EUR 26.00.

Abstract:

Last week PSI held a capital markets day in Frankfurt. The meeting centred on the plans of the new CEO, Robert Klaffus (joined PSI on 1 November last year), to boost sales growth and profitability following three tumultuous years scarred by the Ukraine war (2022), cost overruns on Redispatch projects (2022 and 2023) and a cyberattack on the company's operations (February 2024). Mr Klaffus announced 2028 targets entailing sales of EUR400m-EUR440m (2023-2028 CAGR of 8%-10%), raising the group EBIT margin to 14%-16% and generating EPS of EUR2.80. The sales growth plan is based entirely on organic growth. Levers that the company intends to pull to reach these targets are better pricing, industrial AI at the strategic core of the entire portfolio, scaling of SaaS products, and international growth in central Eastern Europe and North American markets. PSI's targets are not far from our 2028 sales and EBIT margin forecasts (EUR396m and 13.2% respectively), which we have left unchanged. Management have indicated that reaching their targets will require higher investment than we had previously modelled. The debt/equity ratio is expected to move in the range 1.7-2.0 compared with an average of 1.5 for the five-year period 2019-2023. We had previously forecast an average debt/equity ratio of 1.68 for 2024-28. We have now raised this figure to 1.85. The corresponding incremental investment causes us to lower our price target from EUR28 to EUR26 and the recommendation from Buy to Add.



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PSI SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes stuft die Aktie auf ADD herab und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 28,00 auf EUR 26,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Letzte Woche hielt PSI einen Kapitalmarkttag in Frankfurt ab. Im Mittelpunkt des Treffens standen die Pläne des neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden Robert Klaffus (seit 1. November letzten Jahres bei PSI) zur Steigerung des Umsatzwachstums und der Rentabilität nach drei turbulenten Jahren, die durch den Ukraine-Krieg (2022), Kostenüberschreitungen bei Redispatch-Projekten (2022 und 2023) und einen Cyberangriff auf das Unternehmen (Februar 2024) geprägt waren. Herr Klaffus kündigte Ziele für 2028 an, die ein Umsatzwachstum auf EUR400 Mio. bis EUR440 Mio. (durchschnittliche Wachstumsrate 2023-2028 von 8%-10%), eine Steigerung der EBIT-Marge auf 14%-16%, und einen GpA von EUR2,80 vorsehen. Der Plan für das Umsatzwachstum basiert ausschließlich auf organischem Wachstum. Die Hebel, an denen das Unternehmen ansetzen will, um diese Ziele zu erreichen, sind eine bessere Preisgestaltung, industrielle KI als strategischer Kern des gesamten Portfolios, die Skalierung von SaaS-Produkten, und internationales Wachstum in Mittelosteuropa und den nordamerikanischen Märkten. Die Ziele von PSI liegen nicht weit von unseren Prognosen für Umsatz und EBIT-Marge im Jahr 2028 (EUR396 Mio. bzw. 13,2 %) entfernt, die wir unverändert gelassen haben. Das Management hat angedeutet, dass die Erreichung der Ziele höhere Investitionen erfordern wird, als wir zuvor angenommen hatten. Der Verschuldungsgrad wird sich voraussichtlich im Bereich von 1,7-2,0 bewegen, verglichen mit einem Durchschnitt von 1,5 für den Fünfjahreszeitraum 2019-2023. Zuvor hatten wir für 2024-28 einen Verschuldungsgrad von durchschnittlich 1,68 prognostiziert. Wir haben diesen Wert nun auf 1,85 angehoben. Die entsprechenden Mehrausgaben veranlassen uns, unser Kursziel von EUR28 auf EUR26 zu reduzieren und die Empfehlung von Kaufen auf Hinzufügen herabzustufen.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30849.pdf

