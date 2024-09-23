iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Announces Closing of Disposal of Its Mainland China Enterprise Solutions Business

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a renowned marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced that it has closed its previously announced d isposal of its enterprise solutions business in mainland China in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement dated July 19, 2024.

The Company is continuing to optimize its operations, enhance profitability, and realign the business focus to meet market trends and drive shareholder value.

