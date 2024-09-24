Mars Germany is partnering with leading providers to gain deeper insights into fuel types, fuel consumption, and carbon emissions to reduce the environmental impact of its product movements

Real-time visibility and fuel composition data collected across various systems and devices

Platform innovations will boost data quality, usability and supply chain ecosystem collaboration with customers and suppliers

Mars, global manufacturer of beloved brands such as SNICKERS®, TWIX®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, KIND®, Ben's Original, PEDIGREE® and WHISKAS®, has launched a pioneering project in Germany in collaboration with the Rigterink Logistics Group, Shippeo, and Elain. This initiative aims to obtain even more accurate transport movement data to help reduce the company's carbon footprint.

The partnership initially offers even further increased transparency and information on Scope 3 emissions from logistics for their domestic German transportation. Detailed analyses will also be used to identify and implement potential improvements. This step is part of Mars' global commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 20501, with the global family-owned company already aiming to reduce emissions along the value chain (Scope 1 3) by 50% by 2030.

The active decarbonization of logistics plays a key role in this. Shippeo and Elain, a Scania Venture, are automating the traditionally manual process of data collection and calculation, which enables precise visualization of emissions per order, recipient, and logistics company, whether full-truckload or less-than-truckload. By combining primary real-time transportation visibility data provided by Shippeo, the primary fleet data by Rigterink (including truck type, route and total load) and extending to specific fuel type data from the fuel provider in the next step, the Elain platform can provide precise emissions for partial loads, in turn further enhancing the accuracy of data surfaced by the Shippeo's Carbon Visibility solution

Thanks to this innovative partnership, Mars can now report carbon emissions even more accurately for every transportation move across Germany. This streamlined approach ensures exceptional precision in measuring fuel consumption and serves as the foundation for calculating emissions with high accuracy. The integration of primary data sharpens carbon emission calculations, simplifies internal reporting, and enables Mars to confidently share sustainability data while quantifying its commitment to environmental protection. Future collaboration with suppliers and trading partners aims to develop solutions that reduce the environmental footprint of the transportation sector.

Björn Schlenker, Supply Chain Director at Mars Germany, emphasizes: "The ongoing innovation in the use of primary data on CO2 emissions positions Mars as a driving force in the sustainability efforts of the logistics industry in Germany. By working with Shippeo and Elain, we gain valuable insights to optimize our operations and reduce our transport emissions."

Anand Medepalli, Chief Product Officer at Shippeo, adds: "The ability to integrate rich primary data with our Carbon Visibility solution offers customers unprecedented levels of emissions monitoring accuracy and reliability. Our combined expertise together with our partners will enable Mars in Germany to achieve significant levels of transparency, paving the way for a more sustainable future across the logistics sector, and we look forward to working with our partners on this ground-breaking initiative."

Viet-Anh Pitaval, Head of Business at Elain comments: "Partnering with Mars Germany, Rigterink, and Shippeo marks a significant advancement in leveraging data to drive sustainability in logistics. At Elain, we are dedicated to providing precise emissions data, enabling informed decisions to reduce carbon footprints. This collaboration highlights the power of innovative technology in achieving transparency and fostering a greener future. Looking ahead, our roadmap includes further enhanced prediction and analytics to increase efficiency and sustainability in logistics operations."

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This common purpose unites our 140,000+ Associates. It is at the center of who we are as a global, family-owned business, and it fuels how we are transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Every year, our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services delights millions of people and supports millions of pets. With around $48 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original, Masterfoods®, DOLMIO®, CESAR®, CocoaVia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing, pet welfare, and comprehensive veterinary care with AniCura, BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, Linnaeus, and VCA.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper. The Mars Five Principles Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency, and Freedom inspire our Associates to act every day to help create a better world tomorrow in which the planet, its people, and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com.

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate real-time operational visibility and Transport Process Automation to streamline transportation processes, reduce latency and improve operational efficiency. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 1,000 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo's platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Amazon, Avery Dennison, Arlanxeo, Barilla, Birra Peroni, Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte, Carrefour, Coca-Cola HBC, DP World, Evonik, Fujifilm, Jaguar Land Rover, Hartmann Group, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L'Oréal, LVMH, Renault Group, Sabic, Saint-Gobain, XPO Logistics and Yamaha Motor, trust Shippeo to track more than 50 million shipments per year across 130 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com.

LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter)

About Elain

Elain, a Scania venture, is a leading provider of innovative CO2 measurement solutions for the logistics industry. Specializing in the monitoring and reduction of scope 3 emissions, Elain empowers companies to achieve their environmental goals through advanced data collection and analysis. With a commitment to driving sustainable practices, Elain simplifies complex emission tracking, promotes the use of renewable fuels, and enables businesses to make informed decisions to reduce their carbon footprint. Through cutting-edge technology and strategic insights, Elain is at the forefront of creating a greener and more sustainable future for the logistics sector.

https://elain.se

About Rigterink Logistics Group

Founded in 1949, the family-run, medium-sized food logistics company headquartered in Nordhorn, Lower Saxony, operates throughout Germany with a state-of-the-art fleet of over 400 tractors and a nationwide network with over 150,000 square meters of storage space.

www.rigterink.com

1 Mars, Incorporated has set a goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% compared to the baseline year of 2015 by 2030 and by 80% by 2050. Additionally, the company aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 through offsetting the remaining amount of greenhouse gases with high-quality carbon credits

