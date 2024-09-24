Latest collaboration between RWS and AWS to increase efficiencies across content creation, translation and delivery

RWS, a world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, today announces a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring to market new solutions powered by generative AI.

The latest agreement builds on the existing relationship between both companies after RWS joined the AWS ISV Accelerate program in May 2024. Members of this software vendor program are held to the industry's highest standards and undergo a comprehensive evaluation of their experience, technology and security standards.

Under the Strategic Collaboration Agreement RWS and AWS will develop generative AI solutions, enabling clients to increase efficiencies when creating, translating and delivering content. RWS is currently working with AWS on 25 new product features and multiple new proofs of concept.

"Our Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS marks a milestone in our development of new AI-powered language and content technology," commented Mark Lawyer, President of Regulated Industries Linguistic AI at RWS. "Working with AWS helps us to innovate faster, allowing our clients to rapidly unlock opportunities for growth by taking full advantage of the latest breakthroughs in AI, applied to well-designed use cases."

RWS's Language Weaver and Tridion Docs are available to AWS customers through the AWS Marketplace, along with other RWS language and content technology solutions such as Trados Accelerate and Tridion Sites. The AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalogue that helps customers to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, data and services for their businesses.

Notes to editors

In 2024 RWS released several AI-powered innovations developed using Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker. They include Evolve, RWS's award-winning linguistic AI solution, and the latest version of Tridion Docs, RWS's component content management solution, which uses Bedrock to enable high-quality natural language-based search and authoring assistance. RWS's Language Weaver, a neural machine translation platform, uses Amazon SageMaker to build new features and scale its Large Language Model capabilities in a private, secure and protected environment.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 45+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

