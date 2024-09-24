Atos International: Chemins de Fer Luxembourgeois (CFL) chooses Eviden to deploy end-to-end next generation railway mission-critical communication systems



Press Release

Chemins de Fer Luxembourgeois (CFL) chooses Eviden to deploy end-to-end

next generation railway mission-critical communication systems

InnoTrans, Berlin, Germany and Paris, France, September 24, 2024 -Eviden, the Atos Groupbusiness leading in digital, cloud, big data and security today announces that Luxembourg National Railway Company (Chemins de Fer Luxembourgeois i.e. CFL), has chosen Eviden's next generation railway critical communication solutions, to modernize its existing GSM-R command and control room network and maximize the safety and operational efficiency of its railway operations.

The solution will be fully operational by the end of 2026. This is one of the first commercial MCx projects in Europe deployed by a railway company, and a first step towards FRCMS (Future Railway Mobile Communication System), the future international wireless standard for railway communications and applications.

The solution chosen by CFL is based on an innovative, standardized 3GPP solution for railway enhancement. Eviden's team of experts adapted this technology to CFL's needs, ensuring that the MCx system interoperates with the PBX, Wi-Fi, 4G/5G MNOs and GSM-R. The solution integrates the Lifelink solution which includes the MCx application suite, cyber security, a voice recorder and a dispatching system.

CFL carried around 28,7 million passengers in 2023 and moved 2.303 million of tons-km last year. It employs more than 5.000 people, making it the country's largest corporate employer in Luxemburg.?

Lionel Toullier, Global Head of Critical Communication Solutions, Eviden, Atos Group said "Eviden was chosen because we were able to offer CFL an advanced end-to-end solution that modernizes their legacy dispatching system and integrates Eviden's innovative MCx solutions.Further system upgrades are planned in the future, in line with the latest standards to ensure continued progress in rail safety for CFL."

Mathieu Perrus, Infrastructure Engineering Department, Telecommunications Division, Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Luxembourgeois, said "This project will enable us to reach a new milestone by becoming one of the first European railway companies to deploy a next-generation critical communication system (MCx).Our aim is to implement these solutionsacross all our national railroads, in line with evolving industry standards."

***

