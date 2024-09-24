Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise auf Rekordwert! DER Junior-Miner, den Sie nicht ignorieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
24.09.24
11:34 Uhr
31,760 Euro
-0,700
-2,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,66031,69011:47
31,66031,69011:47
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 10:18 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT to sell Dunlop Protective Footwear

  • The EQT Mid Market Europe fund has agreed to sell Dunlop to Gilde Equity Management
  • During EQT's ownership, Dunlop has enhanced its US go-to-market approach, cemented its sustainability credentials, and made substantial investments in its digital platform

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Mid Market Europe fund ("EQT") has agreed to sell its majority stake in Dunlop Protective Footwear ("Dunlop or the "Company") to Gilde Equity Management ("GEM"). Dunlop is a leading global manufacturer of protective wellington boots, sold via distributors to mainly professional customers. Financial details have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Raalte, the Netherlands, Dunlop serves professionals in the Agriculture & Fishery, Food Processing, Functional Leisure, Industry, and Oil, Gas & Mining sectors. Dunlop's high-performance boots guard workers from slips, trips and falls, while providing comfort and functionality in harsh operating environments. With over 400 employees and production sites in the Netherlands, Portugal, and the US, Dunlop serves customers in over 50 countries.

EQT acquired Dunlop in June 2018. During EQT's ownership, Dunlop has enhanced its go-to-market approach in the US, cemented its sustainability credentials, and made substantial investments in its digital platform. The Company has also significantly expanded its e-commerce business (both directly and indirectly) and achieved EcoVadis Gold for the 3rd year in a row.

Floris van Halder, Managing Director within the EQT Private Equity advisory team, said: "Dunlop is a true example of innovation and sustainability leadership, empowering the doers and makers of the world to get their job done safely. We want to thank the management team and all the employees of Dunlop for their commitment and hard work over the past years."

Maurice Hansté, CEO of Dunlop, said, "We would like to thank EQT for supporting us as responsible owners and helping us navigate the uncertain market environment over the last few years. Together, we have further professionalized Dunlop, enhanced our US go-to-market approach, and expanded our e-commerce platform. Today, we are well-equipped to continue on our growth journey with our new owners and dedicated colleagues. We look forward to continue working with our distribution partners and suppliers to deliver high-quality, safe, durable, and comfortable products to the end-customers."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-to-sell-dunlop-protective-footwear,c4041399

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4041399/3014962.pdf

PR_EQT to sell Dunlop Protective Footwear_24.09.24

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/dunlop,c3336195

Dunlop

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-to-sell-dunlop-protective-footwear-302256824.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.