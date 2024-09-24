Boku reported 24% y-o-y revenue growth in H124, with both digital wallet/account-to-account (A2A) payments and direct carrier billing (DCB) payments growing at double-digit rates. Adjusted EBITDA grew 18% y-o-y with a margin of 30.1%. With ambitions to become the best localised payment partner for global commerce, Boku continues to invest in enhancing its product portfolio and strengthening its compliance and treasury functions. A pipeline of new digital wallet/A2A launches for major merchants and seasonal factors support continued strong growth in H224 and 2025. With FY24 outlook maintained, our revenue and adjusted EBITDA forecasts are unchanged.

