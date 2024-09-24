An international research term investigated the feasibility of converting solar energy into chemical energy with the design of a hybrid device featuring a solar energy storage and cooling layer integrated with a silicon-based solar cell. Under testing, the device recorded a record energy storage efficiency and decreased the cell's surface temperature by approximately 8 C under standard solar irradiation conditions. An international research team led by Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya in Barcelona created a hybrid device combining molecular solar thermal (MOST) energy storage with silicon-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...