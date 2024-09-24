The Jordanian government says it will cover up to 30% of the cost of buying and installing residential PV systems through its new rebate scheme. The Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced a new rebate program for residential PV systems and solar thermal collectors, according to the state-owned Jordan News Agency. The ministry said that the rebates will cover up to 30% of the costs of buying and installing either rooftop PV systems or solar collectors. The JOD 8 million ($11. 2 million) program will also offer facilities to pay the remaining amount through approved banks ...

