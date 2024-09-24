Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of GPIA (Global Pia) on September 23, 2024. The GPIA/USDT trading pair is now available to users of LBank Exchange.

GPIA Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/224357_dd3519d5140159dc_001full.jpg

GPIA, inspired by the concept of "Utopia," represents Korea's first-ever health and lifestyle blockchain ecosystem. With a vision to create a globally accessible platform, GPIA goes beyond traditional borders to deliver advanced user-centric experiences, services, and products powered by the GPIA token. This decentralized token-driven ecosystem emphasizes transparency, security, and attractive benefits like earning opportunities for users. GPIA aims to build a seamless, borderless community where health and lifestyle services are accessible to everyone.

Introducing GPIA: a Blockchain-Based Comprehensive Healthcare Platform

The GPIA platform is designed to address pressing healthcare challenges, from chronic diseases to aging-related conditions. GPIA harnesses cutting-edge technologies such as cell therapy, precision medicine, and artificial intelligence to revolutionize healthcare services. By supporting research in regenerative medicine and anti-aging therapies, GPIA provides innovative solutions for rare and chronic diseases, aiming to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

At its core, GPIA integrates blockchain technology to transform healthcare, ensuring data security and transparency. By facilitating collaboration among various stakeholders, including healthcare providers, researchers, and startups, GPIA promotes innovation in the global healthcare landscape. Its comprehensive platform allows for direct interaction between users and service providers, fostering a user-centric healthcare experience that is accessible, affordable, and efficient for people around the world.

In order to provide more inclusive and innovative healthcare services to its users, GPIA expands its ecosystem to cover various innovations of web3 field, including metaverse, health+AI, DePIN, socialfi, gamefi, GPIA pay and so on, aiming to replace the stressful, time-consuming and expensive medical treatment process with more interactive, reassuring and accessible healthcare experience, and at the same time encouraging people to pay more attention to their day-to-day wellness and foster healthy lifestyle.

About GPIA Token

With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, GPIA allocates 22% to strategic sale and liquidity, 25% to the team and foundation, 23% to marketing and development, and 30% to ecosystem growth, highlighting a balanced token allocation to underscore the project's long-term development and the token's market performance simultaneously, incentivising team members and the broader community to unite and make contributions to the project's persistent growth.

Learn More about GPIA:

Website: https://gpia.xyz

Telegram: https://t.me/globalpia

Twitter: https://x.com/Global_Pia

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224357

SOURCE: LBank