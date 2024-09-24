Sharp's new IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified solar panels have an operating temperature coefficient of -0. 29% per C and a bifaciality factor of over 80%. Sharp has unveiled new n-type monocrystalline bifacial solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. The NBJE610 double-glass module features 132 half-cut solar cells based on G2 wafers and a 16-busbar design. It features a power conversion efficiency of 22. 58% and a power output of 610 W. The new panels measure 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 34 kg. They can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...