A coalition of 25 Danish companies has signed a five-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to buy electricity from a new solar project in Denmark. The deal is with electricity supplier Reel Energy and developer Energicenter Nord. Energicenter Nord will build a new solar park in Denmark under a PPA with 25 Danish companies, in cooperation with Copenhagen-based electricity supplier Reel Energy. The entities in the consortium include Danica Ejendomme, Kvadrat, Aquaporin, JP/Politikens Hus, GPV Group, Viggo, and the Danish Society of Engineers. A Reel Energy spokesperson told pv magazine that the solar ...

