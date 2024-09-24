Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143D6 | ISIN: US8522341036 | Ticker-Symbol: SQ3
Tradegate
24.09.24
12:43 Uhr
61,72 Euro
+0,70
+1,15 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLOCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLOCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,1061,4313:17
60,8061,8013:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2024 11:46 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tenneco: New Jurid® 847 2.0 LL Brake Block Significantly Reduces Wheel Servicing Costs of Rail Freight Wagons

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco today introduced a second-generation, lifecycle-cost (LCC) optimized Jurid® 847 LL brake block that helps significantly reduce wheel servicing costs of rail freight wagons. The new Jurid 847 2.0 LL block features an optimized block shape and block/wheel contact surface, developed in response to customer input, that extend service life and dramatically reduce wheel LCC. This new LL block retains the UIC homologation of the first-generation Jurid 847 block.

"Wheels are the costliest freight wagon service component, so by helping extend their life, the Jurid 847 2.0 LL brake block provides our customers with a valuable competitive advantage," said Piero Bruno, Group Vice President and General Manager Braking, Tenneco. "This innovation once again demonstrates the commitment of Tenneco and the Jurid brand to develop superior brake solutions for the rail freight industry."

Jurid 847 2.0 LL block fulfils UIC requirements for one-to-one replacement of noisy cast iron brake blocks, providing operators with cost benefits through improved LCC as well as environmental compliance.

"Due to our close collaboration with customers, we have been able to proactively address market needs through the development of the Jurid 847 2.0 LL block," said Holger Schaus, Vice President Global OE Engineering Braking, Tenneco. "Block-to-wheel contact area and block shape have been optimized to provide gains in every technical area, both over the first-generation Jurid 847 LL block and competitor products. Tenneco and Jurid have once again set an impressive braking benchmark for the railway sector."

About Tenneco
Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.comto learn more.

The new Jurid® 847 Brake Block

CONTACT:
Simonetta Esposito
Global Communications
Tenneco
Sesposito@driv.com

Jurid® 847 Brake Block Significantly Reduces Wheel Servicing Costs of Rail Freight Wagons

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/763ef24c-9c68-4b1d-ab53-f27677733977

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/125aacd5-8cb0-45ed-a4bb-5ffd67049360


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.