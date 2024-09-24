SkyWatch Relaunches SkyWatch HUB With Expanded Enterprise Features

SkyWatch HUB, formerly known as EarthCache Enterprise, now offers additional functionality built especially for organizations that need to manage and control large amounts of geospatial data across the enterprise.

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / SkyWatch, a leading provider of geospatial data solutions, announced today at INTERGEO the relaunch of SkyWatch HUB, now featuring an array of enhanced enterprise capabilities designed to empower organizations to better manage, share, and control the use of geospatial data. First announced as part of the SkyWatch platform earlier this year, the new HUB includes features to help organizations control costs of, maintain compliance, and gain granular insights into how geospatial data is being acquired across the enterprise.

HUB's new enterprise features have been designed specifically to meet the evolving needs of businesses across industries such as Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Mining and Natural Resources, Oil and Gas, Energy, and other verticals using high-volumes of geospatial data.

Key New Features in SkyWatch HUB

Prepayments

HUB now supports prepayments, allowing customers to establish a single or multiple prepayment(s) and track expenditures against and remaining balance of the prepayment in real time.

Department- and Project-Level Management

HUB customers can now assign users to, and define cost controls for a department and/or project, allowing for more granular reporting on expenditures.

Approvals

HUB enables Approvals, which creates a workflow for designated members to approve or decline pending orders. Pending orders are shown alongside existing completed orders on the basemap, making it easier to ensure that new orders are not duplicating existing areas of interest (AOIs). Users are also able to view the pending or approval status of their own orders.

Ordering and Data Visualization

HUB users can now preview full resolution of their imagery directly overtop of existing basemaps in HUB-enabling quick real-time visual change detection. We've also added additional ordering options including requesting multiple images in a single order and enabling mosaicking to receive a stitched image for complete AOI coverage

Product Library

The new Product Library, available directly in HUB, showcases all on-demand and on-request data sources.

Enhancing Enterprise Capabilities for All Users

These new features align with SkyWatch's commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to scale and optimize their geospatial data operations. SkyWatch HUB's flexible platform architecture makes it easy for organizations to integrate satellite data into their existing workflows, ensuring seamless user management, payment handling, and project execution across teams.

"With the launch of the new SkyWatch HUB, SkyWatch continues to evolve as the most versatile platform for managing Earth observation data," says David Proulx, Chief Product Officer at SkyWatch. "Our goal is to offer enterprise customers the most comprehensive solution for their geospatial data needs, enabling better decision-making through easy access to high-quality data. These new features are a testament to our ongoing commitment to making satellite data more accessible and actionable for organizations of all sizes."

The platform's intuitive interface makes it the go-to solution for businesses looking to leverage the power of geospatial data across their organization.

About SkyWatch HUB

SkyWatch HUB, powered by the SkyWatch platform, is trusted by organizations worldwide for providing high-quality geospatial data on demand. With SkyWatch HUB, users can manage satellite data acquisition, projects, budgets, and more - all from a centralized location. SkyWatch partners with a growing number of satellite providers to offer high-quality data for a variety of industries, from AEC and Mining to Humanitarian Operations and Disaster Response.

Learn more about SkyWatch HUB and start your 30-day trial, at skywatch.com/products/hub/.

