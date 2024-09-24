The company behind the Iron Salt Battery enters a new growth phase, supported by the international business expertise of a seasoned industry professional.

VoltStorage, developer of the Iron Salt Battery, appoints Volker Schulte as new CEO. With extensive experience in the international energy sector and energy storage technologies, Schulte will lead VoltStorage into its next growth phase. His appointment marks a pivotal moment for the company as it builds on its strong foundation, expands its global reach, and advances its Iron Salt Battery technology for renewable energy storage.

VoltStorage, developer and innovator of the Iron Salt Battery, a sustainable solution to store renewable energies on grid level, appoints Volker Schulte (left) as new CEO, following Co-Founder and former CEO Jakob Bitner (right). (Photo: Business Wire)

Schulte brings an impressive track record from leadership roles at companies across the energy sector, including Cellcube, GE Energy, Aggreko, and LightSail Energy, a Silicon Valley startup. Having lived and worked in the USA and the United Kingdom since 2013, Schulte's international experience and technical knowledge will drive VoltStorage's strategic efforts to capitalize on global market opportunities. First Iron Salt Battery pilot installations are expected by early 2027.

"I am thrilled to join VoltStorage at such a promising time," said Volker Schulte. "The company has developed a groundbreaking energy storage technology with the potential to revolutionize the energy sector. My focus will be on scaling it and driving growth as VoltStorage continues its mission to enable a clean energy future."

Schulte's appointment follows the leadership of Jakob Bitner, who has served as CEO since the company's founding in 2016. Bitner was instrumental in building it from the ground up, shaping its clear mission of making renewables available 24/7. He will remain closely involved during this new phase of business development.

About VoltStorage:

VoltStorage is an innovation leader in the field of redox flow technology, and developer of the Iron Salt Battery, which sustainably stores and provides renewable energy. Utilizing iron and salt as raw materials, the storage solution is designed for Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES), large-scale and grid applications for energy providers, utilities, and major industrial facilities.

VoltStorage aims to make renewable energy available day and night, striving for 100% availability. Its technologies and applications are regarded as game-changers for the energy transition and make a significant contribution to a climate-friendly future. Based in Munich, the company was founded in 2016 and currently has about 70 employees.

