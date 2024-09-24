The CfC St. Moritz Returns in January 2025, with Speakers from the CFTC, Fidelity, Hidden Road, Algorand Foundation, and more

Partners of CfC St. Moritz have been revealed as, BitGo, Kraken, Solana Foundation, and Wormhole Foundation

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CfC St. Moritz, the exclusive and highly curated digital assets conference for investors and decision-makers, will return in 2025, taking place from 15th - 17th January 2025.

The initial list of speakers includes:

Rostin Behnam , Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission;

, Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission; Deepa Raja Carbon , Managing Director and Vice Chair of the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority;

, Managing Director and Vice Chair of the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority; Tom Jessop , President of Fidelity Brokerage;

, President of Fidelity Brokerage; Sheila Warren , CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation;

, CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation; Eric Wragge, Global Head of Business Development & Capital Markets, Algorand Foundation;

Global Head of Business Development & Capital Markets, Algorand Foundation; Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation;

President of the Solana Foundation; Arthur Hayes , Chief Investment Officer at Maelstrom;

, Chief Investment Officer at Maelstrom; Howard Morgan, Chair and General Partner of B Capital;

Chair and General Partner of B Capital; Christian Angermayer, Founder of Apeiron Investment Group;

Founder of Apeiron Investment Group; Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner at SkyBridge Capital

Nicolo Stöhr, CEO of the CfC St. Moritz, said: "The CfC St. Moritz provides crypto's key decision-makers with a unique opportunity to share knowledge and network with peers, while also fueling discussions about the industry's most important topics and trends. Our upcoming conference will take place in the wake of a U.S. election, and with major regulatory shifts coming down the tracks for digital assets on a global scale. This, and much more, will be central to our agenda and in the minds of regulators, investors, founders, and executives participating in the event."

Hosted at Suvretta House in the idyllic alpine St. Moritz resort and taking place days before the World Economic Forum, CfC St. Moritz serves as an annual agenda-setting platform for industry experts from across the intersections of crypto, digital assets, finance, technology, and business. With just 250 places available for participants, the CfC St. Moritz offers unrivaled access to the most relevant key opinion leaders and investors in the world of digital assets. Applications to attend will open on October 10, 2024.

In addition to the above speakers, the CfC St. Moritz has also revealed the initial list of sponsors, including premier sponsor Algorand, as well as industry leaders, BitGo, Hidden Road, Kraken, Solana Foundation, and Wormhole Foundation.

Staci Warden, CEO of the Algorand Foundation, commented: "CfC St. Moritz is a one-of-a-kind gathering, and we are proud to have partnered with them for the last three years. It is a hugely collaborative environment that gives experts and decision-makers in digital assets unparalleled access to one another in the very charming setting of St. Moritz. We're looking forward to Algorand's continued participation and supporting role at the next iteration of the conference in 2025."

Christian Angermayer, Founder of Apeiron Investment Group, said: "As the digital asset landscape continues to mature, events like CfC St. Moritz play a crucial role in shaping the future of our industry. The unique gathering of visionary leaders and investors, combined with an atmosphere of collaboration, makes this an unparalleled opportunity to drive meaningful conversations about the direction of crypto and blockchain technologies. I look forward to contributing to these important discussions at the event and exploring new growth opportunities."

About the CfC St. Moritz

The CfC St. Moritz is an exclusive gathering of hand-picked opinion leaders and investors in the private and unique setting of the Swiss Alps. This annual, application-only conference fosters genuine connections, with a deliberate limit of 250 international UHNWIs, family offices, funds, and institutional investors, bridging the traditional finance sector and the crypto industry. Founded in 2017, CfC St. Moritz has hosted six in-person conferences in St. Moritz, one in Half Moon Bay, California, two virtual conferences during the pandemic, and several smaller events. The conference operates with a core team of four throughout the year, expanding to 70 during the event, and is led by CEO Nicolo Stoehr.

