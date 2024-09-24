Longwood Healthcare Leaders' Flagship Meeting Boston CEO to Convene Life Science Thought Leaders Across Government, Pharma, Biotech, Academia, and Research

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Longwood Healthcare Leaders will convene top biopharmaceutical executives for two days of discussion and networking at Boston CEO, a leading industry meeting co-hosted by Christoph Westphal, John Maraganore, Ted Love, Marcus Schindler, Susan Hockfield, and Mathai Mammen, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Boston, October 28-29, 2024.

The networking and discussion forum focuses on a broad spectrum of topics affecting the biopharma ecosystem. Decision makers in life sciences, including BioPharma C-suite executives, heads of research and development, leading academic researchers, and life science investors will discuss a wide range of important issues facing healthcare today.

Industry leaders will speak on curated fireside chats, roundtables, and discussion panels. Speakers include Peter Marks (Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation & Research, U.S. Food & Drug Administration), Maura Healey (Governor, Massachusetts), Brent Saunders (CEO, Bausch + Lomb), Ted Love (Chair, BIO), Fiona Marshall (President, Biomedical Research, Novartis), Marcus Schindler (CSO, Novo Nordisk), Robert Plenge (Chief Research Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb), Sally Kornbluth (President, MIT), Anne Klibanski (CEO, Mass General Brigham), John Maraganore (former CEO, Alnylam), Mathai Mammen (CEO, FogPharma), Priya Singhal (Head, Development, Biogen), Rosana Kapeller (CEO, ROME Therapeutics), Ed Kaye (CEO, Stoke Therapeutics), Mary Lynne Hedley (Board Director, Lilly), Stu Mackey (Global Head, BD, Daiichi Sankyo), Philippe Lopes-Fernandes (CBO, Ipsen), Raj Prasad (CFO, CRISPR), Susan Hockfield (President Emerita, MIT), Brian Alexander (SVP, Pharma R&D, Roche Genentech), among others.

The forum encourages open dialogue with a peer C-suite audience, generating actionable takeaways and business development opportunities. Discussion topics include pharma pipeline sourcing, accelerating drug discovery, R&D collaboration, patient-centric development, targeted mergers and acquisitions, preparing for commercial deployment, and investor perspectives in election season.

Networking opportunities are built into the agenda including luncheons, breakfasts, and a cocktail reception on October 29. To learn more, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/bostonceo

Longwood Healthcare Leaders hosts thought leaders, key executives, and government officials for quarterly forums. These meetings aim to foster collaboration, exchange insights, and drive biomedical advancements from the top, facilitating discussions that promote transparency and collaboration among participants with the goal of accelerating the translation of discoveries into medicines that can improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

