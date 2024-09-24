Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 13:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Longwood Healthcare Leaders' Flagship Meeting Boston CEO to Convene Life Science Thought Leaders Across Government, Pharma, Biotech, Academia, and Research

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Longwood Healthcare Leaders will convene top biopharmaceutical executives for two days of discussion and networking at Boston CEO, a leading industry meeting co-hosted by Christoph Westphal, John Maraganore, Ted Love, Marcus Schindler, Susan Hockfield, and Mathai Mammen, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Boston, October 28-29, 2024.

Longwood Healthcare Leaders Logo

Longwood Healthcare Leaders Logo
Longwood Healthcare Leaders Logo

The networking and discussion forum focuses on a broad spectrum of topics affecting the biopharma ecosystem. Decision makers in life sciences, including BioPharma C-suite executives, heads of research and development, leading academic researchers, and life science investors will discuss a wide range of important issues facing healthcare today.

Industry leaders will speak on curated fireside chats, roundtables, and discussion panels. Speakers include Peter Marks (Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation & Research, U.S. Food & Drug Administration), Maura Healey (Governor, Massachusetts), Brent Saunders (CEO, Bausch + Lomb), Ted Love (Chair, BIO), Fiona Marshall (President, Biomedical Research, Novartis), Marcus Schindler (CSO, Novo Nordisk), Robert Plenge (Chief Research Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb), Sally Kornbluth (President, MIT), Anne Klibanski (CEO, Mass General Brigham), John Maraganore (former CEO, Alnylam), Mathai Mammen (CEO, FogPharma), Priya Singhal (Head, Development, Biogen), Rosana Kapeller (CEO, ROME Therapeutics), Ed Kaye (CEO, Stoke Therapeutics), Mary Lynne Hedley (Board Director, Lilly), Stu Mackey (Global Head, BD, Daiichi Sankyo), Philippe Lopes-Fernandes (CBO, Ipsen), Raj Prasad (CFO, CRISPR), Susan Hockfield (President Emerita, MIT), Brian Alexander (SVP, Pharma R&D, Roche Genentech), among others.

The forum encourages open dialogue with a peer C-suite audience, generating actionable takeaways and business development opportunities. Discussion topics include pharma pipeline sourcing, accelerating drug discovery, R&D collaboration, patient-centric development, targeted mergers and acquisitions, preparing for commercial deployment, and investor perspectives in election season.

Networking opportunities are built into the agenda including luncheons, breakfasts, and a cocktail reception on October 29. To learn more, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/bostonceo

Longwood Healthcare Leaders

Longwood Healthcare Leaders hosts thought leaders, key executives, and government officials for quarterly forums. These meetings aim to foster collaboration, exchange insights, and drive biomedical advancements from the top, facilitating discussions that promote transparency and collaboration among participants with the goal of accelerating the translation of discoveries into medicines that can improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

Contact Information

Arielle Jackson
Director, Investor Relations
arielle@longwoodfund.com
617-351-2590

SOURCE: Longwood Healthcare Leaders

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.