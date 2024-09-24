Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 13:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Simeio Solutions, LLC: Simeio Appoints Nick Rowe as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

New CEO to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in Identity & Access Management, Expanding Market Leadership and Customer Solutions

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Simeio Solutions, LLC ("Simeio"), a leading managed services provider offering Identity and Access Management ("IAM") solutions, has announced that Nick Rowe is stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 1. This transition solidifies Simeio's position as a trusted partner in the industry and marks a major milestone for its Identity & Access Management offerings. Simeio is committed to maintaining its technology-focused direction while pursuing measured expansion in the identity landscape.

CEO of Simeio Nick Rowe

CEO of Simeio Nick Rowe

Rowe has served as Chief Operating Officer since December 2023 and brings decades of global experience in optimizing and scaling the delivery of cybersecurity technology services. He brings extensive commercial expertise in cybersecurity and managed services, including his leadership in NCC Group's North American operations where he established a world-class, market-leading cyber business delivering a full range of professional and managed security services, growing revenues 500%. Rowe aims to build on Simeio's existing strengths while accelerating growth in key areas. Under the leadership of Nick Rowe, Simeio is prepared to further elevate its status as a thought leader in identity and cybersecurity.

"I am honored to take on this role during such an exciting time for Simeio," said Rowe. "Our customer base is the envy of the identity marketplace, and our proprietary technology sets us apart and allows us to support clients to get access right now. I look forward to continuing this momentum and advancing our position as an industry leader."

Current CEO Chris Schueler will be exiting the position following a four-year tenure. "We are thankful for Chris' dedication to Simeio's growth and success," said Ripan Kadakia, Simeio Board Director and partner at private equity firm ZMC. "His contributions have prepared Simeio for our next phase of growth."

About Simeio:

Simeio is an award-winning global managed services provider offering Identity and Access Management solutions delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. With 700+ employees worldwide, Simeio secures over 160 million identities globally for large enterprises and government entities. Services and solutions from Simeio include Customer Identity & Access Management, Privileged Access Management, Identity Proofing, Access Management & Federation, Identity Governance & Administration, Application Onboarding, and Simeio Identity Orchestrator. The company has been recognized for its business and technical leadership and highly rated by Gartner, Forrester, and KuppingerCole, and was ranked by Great Places To Work®. For more information, visit www.simeio.com.

About ZMC

ZMC is a leading private equity firm comprised of experienced investors and executives who invest in and manage a diverse group of media, entertainment, communications and technology enterprises. Founded in 2001, ZMC's investment philosophy centers on operational value creation driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise, and strong partnerships with industry and operating executives. ZMC approaches its investments in collaboration with management teams and has a successful track record of actively adding value to portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.zmclp.com.

Contact Information

Natalie Hogg
Method Q
press@themethodq.com

SOURCE: Simeio Solutions, LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.