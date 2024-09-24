Simeio Solutions, LLC: Simeio Appoints Nick Rowe as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

New CEO to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in Identity & Access Management, Expanding Market Leadership and Customer Solutions

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Simeio Solutions, LLC ("Simeio"), a leading managed services provider offering Identity and Access Management ("IAM") solutions, has announced that Nick Rowe is stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 1. This transition solidifies Simeio's position as a trusted partner in the industry and marks a major milestone for its Identity & Access Management offerings. Simeio is committed to maintaining its technology-focused direction while pursuing measured expansion in the identity landscape.

CEO of Simeio Nick Rowe

Rowe has served as Chief Operating Officer since December 2023 and brings decades of global experience in optimizing and scaling the delivery of cybersecurity technology services. He brings extensive commercial expertise in cybersecurity and managed services, including his leadership in NCC Group's North American operations where he established a world-class, market-leading cyber business delivering a full range of professional and managed security services, growing revenues 500%. Rowe aims to build on Simeio's existing strengths while accelerating growth in key areas. Under the leadership of Nick Rowe, Simeio is prepared to further elevate its status as a thought leader in identity and cybersecurity.

"I am honored to take on this role during such an exciting time for Simeio," said Rowe. "Our customer base is the envy of the identity marketplace, and our proprietary technology sets us apart and allows us to support clients to get access right now. I look forward to continuing this momentum and advancing our position as an industry leader."

Current CEO Chris Schueler will be exiting the position following a four-year tenure. "We are thankful for Chris' dedication to Simeio's growth and success," said Ripan Kadakia, Simeio Board Director and partner at private equity firm ZMC. "His contributions have prepared Simeio for our next phase of growth."

About Simeio:

Simeio is an award-winning global managed services provider offering Identity and Access Management solutions delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. With 700+ employees worldwide, Simeio secures over 160 million identities globally for large enterprises and government entities. Services and solutions from Simeio include Customer Identity & Access Management, Privileged Access Management, Identity Proofing, Access Management & Federation, Identity Governance & Administration, Application Onboarding, and Simeio Identity Orchestrator. The company has been recognized for its business and technical leadership and highly rated by Gartner, Forrester, and KuppingerCole, and was ranked by Great Places To Work®. For more information, visit www.simeio.com.

About ZMC

ZMC is a leading private equity firm comprised of experienced investors and executives who invest in and manage a diverse group of media, entertainment, communications and technology enterprises. Founded in 2001, ZMC's investment philosophy centers on operational value creation driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise, and strong partnerships with industry and operating executives. ZMC approaches its investments in collaboration with management teams and has a successful track record of actively adding value to portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.zmclp.com.

Contact Information

Natalie Hogg

Method Q

press@themethodq.com

SOURCE: Simeio Solutions, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.