VELA, a pioneering French company innovating in 100% wind-powered maritime transport, is proud to announce a significant funding round of €40 million ($43 million USD)-a round led by Crédit Mutuel Impact, 11th Hour Racing BPI French Public Investment Bank.

"This major fundraising marks a key step in VELA's development. We are proud to have brought together such a high-quality panel of Franco-American partners who share our ambition to make transport more sustainable, underlining the importance of our transatlantic vision," said Michael Fernandez-Ferri, Managing Director and Chairman of VELA. "Together, we are entering a new era where capital serves the green revolution. This sailing cargo trimaran symbolizes our vision of a world combining innovation, sustainability, and humanity. We warmly thank our financial partners for their trust and support."

This strategic financing will allow VELA to take a significant new step in its development by officially launching the building of its first vessel with the Australian shipyard, Austal, and strengthening its sales and operations teams in France and the United States.

AN AMBITIOUS VISION ADDRESSING CLIMATE AND SOCIAL URGENCY

Since its launch in November 2022, VELA has been working to address the climate emergency by providing an innovative, sustainable, and socially responsible maritime transportation solution. VELA's commitment goes beyond reducing CO2 emissions. With a desire to have a positive social impact, the company places seafarers at the heart of its project. With ships flying the French flag, VELA sailors will benefit from French social protection. VELA also stands out in the market with its comprehensive offer, providing shippers with a fast, reliable, and high-quality service.

A UNIQUE TRIMARAN FOR A FAST TRANSPORTATION OFFERING

With the launch of the building of the world's largest sailing cargo trimaran, VELA is making a grand entrance into the world of maritime transport. Drawing inspiration from air freight, this unique vessel, nicknamed the "L'avion des Mers" The Sea Plane will offer unprecedented fast transit times. Benefiting from technology transfers from offshore racing, it will allow transatlantic crossings of less than 15 days (loading crossing unloading) 100% under sail while guaranteeing exceptional reliability of deadlines and high standards for transport quality. This is a unique alternative to transport valuable products such as industrial parts, healthcare equipment, cosmetics, or pharmaceuticals so they can avoid having inventory on the water for so long.

The trimaran's holds will be maintained at a controlled temperature to meet the needs and constraints of the most demanding clients in fields such as pharmaceuticals, thus ensuring the safety and integrity of high-value-added transported goods.

Sabine Schimel, Managing Director at Crédit Mutuel Impact

"The financing of the blue economy, and more specifically of the decarbonization of the maritime sector, is a major priority of the Environmental and Solidarity Revolution Fund. We are very proud to back the cofounders of VELA in building this first sailing cargo trimaran and contributing to the emergence of such a French technology field of excellence."

Jeremy Pochman, CEO and Co-Founder of 11th Hour Racing

"At 11th Hour Racing, we are deeply committed to advancing sustainable solutions that transform industries and protect our ocean. This investment in VELA as an innovative, sail-based shipping technology perfectly aligns with our mission of reducing carbon emissions and improving efficiency in global supply chains. We are proud to be joining forces with a solid founding team led by world-class sailor François Gabart. We believe that our collaboration and innovation can pave the way together for a more sustainable future for both the maritime sector and our planet."

Jean-Marie Fougeray, Investment Director at Bpifrance

"With the shipbuilding of the largest sailing cargo trimaran in the world, VELA addresses the major challenge of decarbonizing the maritime sector while offering an innovative, sustainable, and high-quality transportation solution. We are very happy to hold VELA as our first investment for the maritime sector decarbonization fund. This project perfectly aligns with the ambitions of the Climate Plan of Bpifrance and with the thesis of this new fund: foster the decarbonization of maritime freight with complementary partners."

VESSEL CHARACTERISTICS

Length: 220 feet

Height: 200 feet

Width: 82 feet

Hull material: Aluminum

Mast Material: Carbon

UMS: >1500

Renewable energies: Over 3,230 sq ft of photovoltaic panels and two hydro-generators

Sailing Propulsion Design: MerConcept

Naval Architect: VPLP

A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED SHIPYARD

After an international tender in which more than thirty shipyards participated, VELA, assisted by BRS Shipbrokers, selected the Australian shipyard, Austal, known worldwide for its expertise in multihull and aluminum builds. The first VELA Trimaran will thus benefit from the most advanced skills and unparalleled experience in the field. Austal will also benefit from the expertise of the offshore racing team MerConcept in sailing systems. The vessel will be constructed by Austal Philippines in Balamban, Cebu, and is scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2026. VELA is committed to ensuring ethical and fair labor practices throughout the construction process. To this end, a dedicated VELA representative will be on-site to monitor working conditions, supplementing the certifications already obtained by the shipyard Austal. In addition, the French companies will carry out 30% of the construction, including rigging, sails, and hydro-generators, thus fully supporting the excellence and know-how of the national sailing industry.

"Austal is excited to partner with VELA on this groundbreaking project. Our expertise in multihull design and aluminum shipbuilding, combined with VELA's innovative vision, will create a revolutionary sailing cargo trimaran," said Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg. "This vessel will set new speed, reliability, and sustainability standards for transatlantic shipping. We're proud to contribute to decarbonizing the maritime industry and look forward to transforming international cargo transportation for a greener future."

THE FIRST EXPRESS MARITIME LINE BETWEEN FRANCE AND THE UNITED STATES

VELA is positioning itself on the first maritime line between France's Atlantic coast and the East Coast of the United States. The line will begin operations in the second half of 2026 and offer a fast, reliable, secure, and decarbonized connection for high-value-added goods. Its clients come from various sectors, including fashion, wines and spirits, custom and artisanal products, food, medical supplies, and high technology.

With a growing demand for sustainable transport solutions, VELA also anticipates development towards more consumer products. Normandy and New Aquitaine, strategic territories for VELA, play a key role in this development, with departure ports in these regions reinforcing VELA's commitment to offering decarbonized solutions closest to its customers.

VELA's ambition doesn't stop there. At least four additional ships are in preparation for arrival by 2027-2028, which will allow for increased departure frequency and reach a rhythm of one departure per week.

MORE ABOUT VELA PARTNERS

About Vela Investors

Pictures Logo

Video of the boat

