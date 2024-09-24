FineHeart S.A, a clinical-stage medtech company developing breakthrough solutions for cardiology, is pleased to announce the appointment of André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé to its Board of Directors.

The arrival of André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé marks a crucial step in FineHeart's development, confirming its determination to play a key role in the implantable cardiology medical device industry, at a time when the company is successfully rolling out its clinical program in Europe and preparing to expand its global presence.

A former co-founding Chairman of SOITEC, which he led for 23 years to world leadership in semiconductors, André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé is renowned for his passion for disruptive technological innovations and his ability to turn them into commercial successes.

"I am delighted to welcome André-Jacques to the Board at this key moment in the company's development. His rich and successful experience in creating and leading innovative companies to success will be of invaluable value for FineHeart" declared Jean-Luc Boulnois, Executive Chairman of FineHeart's Board of Directors.

"I'm impressed by the remarkable scientific advance by FineHeart's team and it's FlowMaker's breakthrough technology. I am convinced of its immense potential to treat advanced heart failure, an area where no major innovation has seen the light of day for decades, and where the medical needs are huge. I'm looking forward to working alongside the board and with the whole team in driving forward FineHeart's scale up", said André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé.

Arnaud Mascarell, CEO and co-founder of FineHeart, continues: "The exceptional career of André-Jacques, a visionary industrialist, is inspirational for the whole team. We sincerely thank him for the trust he has placed in us and look forward to collaborate to supporting FineHeart in its next phases of development

André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé co-founded Soitec in 1992. For 23 years, as Chairman and CEO, he directed the strategic, operational and financial activities of the company, which he raised to the rank of world leader in semiconductors. He built an international high-tech group, present in 10 countries, with 5 production sites in Europe, Asia and the United States. The company, which he floated on Euronext in 1999, is now valued at over $5 billion.

André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé has been a member of the European Commission's Key Enabling Technologies group since 2010, bringing together European industrial and academic experts tasked with developing a common long-term strategy for technologies such as nanoelectronics, nanotechnologies, photonics, advanced materials and biotechnology.

He was a member of the Board for 12 years and Chairman of the global association of semiconductor industry players SEMI from 2013 to 2015.

Highly involved in the emergence and structuring of innovative industries, he sits on the board of several international companies. He contributes to the financing and governance of fast-growing companies in sectors such as digital imaging (Enlaps) and MicroLED displays based on Aledia nanowires. He is an ambassador for Clinatec, the world's only clinical research center in the field of neuroscience, which brings together on a single site all the players involved in innovation in micro-nanosystems for healthcare, from clinicians and biologists to technologists. André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé is an engineer with a doctorate in physics from Ecole Centrale Lyon (France).

