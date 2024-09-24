Anzeige
24.09.2024
WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
24.09.24
12:30 Uhr
190,30 Euro
+0,45
+0,24 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
Veeva Systems: Veeva Vault QMS Adds Field Actions and Recall Management for Medtech

New capabilities improve oversight, timeliness, and accuracy of field actions to ensure product quality and patient safety

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the expansion of Veeva Vault QMS, adding new capabilities to manage medtech field actions and product recalls. The new features will enable oversight, timeliness, and accuracy throughout the field action process, from issue identification, evaluation, planning, execution, and monitoring through closure.

Veeva Systems

"Our partnership with Veeva MedTech has allowed us to collaborate closely on Veeva Vault QMS capabilities," said Matt Roberts, senior director, quality systems at Teleflex. "The launch of field actions and its seamless connections to related QMS elements will help us to streamline processes, gain efficiencies, and better serve our customers."

Built as a fully integrated part of Vault QMS, field actions and recall management are seamlessly connected to adjacent quality processes, such as complaint handling, quality risk management, CAPA, and change control. This reduces the need for manual transcription or integration, improving timeliness and accuracy.

"Managing field actions requires complex coordination of cross-functional teams and data, both from within and outside an organization," said Vishaka Rajaram, senior director, quality strategy at Veeva MedTech. "By partnering closely with the industry to understand its needs, Veeva Vault QMS is delivering a streamlined way for medtech companies to improve agility in a process critical to product quality and patient safety."

To learn more about the new capabilities, visit veeva.com/medtech/VaultQMS.

Additional Information
For more on Veeva Vault Quality, visit: veeva.com/VaultQualityforMedTech
Connect with Veeva MedTech on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-medtech

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 36 and 37), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker
Veeva Systems
+49-695-095-5486
jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-vault-qms-adds-field-actions-and-recall-management-for-medtech-302256465.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
