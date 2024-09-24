Alto Global Processing Rebrands as AltoPay to Simplify Online Payments

Alto Global Processing is now AltoPay. Online merchants experience the same great payment solutions with a new look and feel.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Alto Global Processing has completed an extensive rebranding initiative that includes a refreshed logo and website to accompany the new company name - AltoPay. This strategic rebranding is part of AltoPay's ongoing efforts to simplify payment complexities so businesses can experience stable, reliable growth.









The nearly 15-year-old company has experienced a significant transformation recently, and AltoPay reflects this newest era. Several well-respected industry veterans embodying core company values such as integrity, transparency, efficiency, and simplicity joined the team of experienced professionals. And newly built solutions with enhanced reporting are able to better serve innovative global merchants.

To visually represent these new changes, the AltoPay brand incorporates the following:

New Logo : A refreshed logo incorporates the company's well-recognized mountain icon representing alto , the Italian word for high. A reworking of the AltoPay wordmark helps round out a clear visual for the company's purpose.

New Brand Colors : A robust color palette emphasizes the company's bold innovation yet proven trustworthiness. While fly-by-night companies make a splash with trending colors, AltoPay opts for a unique and established tone.

New Website : The AltoPay website features clear messaging intended to break through marketing noise and answer visitors' questions in a helpful, honest way. New educational resources will continuously be added to the site, ensuring AltoPay remains the gold standard for transparent industry information.

New Brand Purpose Statement: The company's primary objective can be summarized in a single statement. AltoPay supports online businesses that are frustrated by payment complexities, assisting them with value-added solutions that increase revenue and decrease costs.

"We're excited about this next chapter," said Luca Bizzotto, CEO of AltoPay. "The new branding accompanies new acquirer relationships and new technology innovations. While a lot has changed, our core focus remains the same - simplifying payment complexities so online businesses can grow with confidence. And I feel the new brand is a perfect representation of the simple and efficient mentality we strive for in our daily operations."

The new AltoPay branding is now online at AltoPay.com.

About AltoPay: AltoPay was created to address a painful reality: payments are complicated and difficult to manage. The confusion, lack of transparency, and volatility can severely hinder business growth. That's why AltoPay focuses on simplifying complexities so businesses can enjoy stable, reliable payment processing - wherever and however they want to sell. Visit AltoPay.com to learn more.

