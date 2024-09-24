Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Zenith Capital Corp. ("Zenith" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present on the Emerging Growth Conference on September 25, 2024. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer, Donald McCaffrey in real time.

Following his presentation, Mr. McCaffrey may open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. McCaffrey will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Zenith Capital Corp. will be presenting at 12:00 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register HERE to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. A link to the archive video will be available on our website after the event.

About Zenith

Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. Our lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for various oncologic indications such as metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, NUT carcinoma, ovarian cancer and RAS activated tumors. Several of these studies are sponsored by NCI under the NCI-Zenith Cooperative Research & Development Agreements (CRADA) and CRADAs between NCI and other NCI collaborators.

