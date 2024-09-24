Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") and Métis Settlements Development Corporation ("MSDC") are pleased to announce their commitment to creating a strategic partnership to assess opportunities for fostering food security in rural and remote communities, effective September 19, 2024. The collaboration aims to ensure year-round access to fresh produce, make better use of underutilized spaces, and create entrepreneurship and employment opportunities within these communities.

Barbara McKenzie, CEO of MSDC, remarked, "MSDC is excited to be working with TrustBIX, a leader in agtech, and their Métis-owned and developed indoor farm technology. The focus of this partnership is to explore opportunities to advance economic reconciliation and build projects with indigenous communities. MSDC is building a portfolio focused on agriculture and agtech investments. Since first viewing this technology in 2023, we believe its leadership in indoor farming will create significant opportunities for rural and remote communities to access fresh food and the utilization of under used real estate."

Hubert Lau, CEO of TrustBIX, added, "We look forward to forging a strong relationship with MSDC. This partnership represents the first step in a series of initiatives aimed at leveraging our technology to create meaningful improvements in food security for communities across Canada."

About Métis Settlements Development Corporation (MSDC)

MSDC's primary mission is to advance the economic interests of the Métis Settlements in Alberta. The Corporation manages investments on behalf of the Métis Settlements Limited Partnership. MSDC blends social purpose with diversified investment strategies, reflecting a commitment to long-term revenue generation. MSDC recently launched the first Métis led Impact Investment Fund in Canada and is currently raising $100M in capital to fuel Indigenous investments into clean technology, food security, health and well being for indigenous communities as well as supporting Indigenous led businesses.

www.msdcorp.ca

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate® solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices. Our award-winning technologies offer practical tools trusted by local and international agri-food organizations.

www.TrustBIX.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224288

SOURCE: TrustBIX Inc.