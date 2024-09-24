nCino, Inc.: BankNewport Reports Deposit Account Opening Process Accelerated by as much as Ninety Percent, Streamlining a Key Consumer Banking Experience with nCino

Rhode Island-based community bank sees digital account opening process considerably reduced and cuts in-branch account opening time with nCino Consumer Deposit Account Opening

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024is live on the nCino Platform. Since selecting nCino as a foundational technology partner, the Rhode Island-based community bank has implemented multiple nCino solutions, including Commercial Lending, Marine Lending, Business and Consumer Deposit Account Opening, and Portfolio Analytics, bringing together multiple lines of business onto a single platform.



Based on the Bank's existing use of the nCino platform across its commercial and marine lending business, it expanded its use of the platform to include DAO and harness the same efficiencies across another key process. Within three weeks of implementing the product, the Bank recognized a streamlined digital account opening process for consumers by as much as ninety percent in some cases.

The bank also reported that the total in-branch experience time for consumer deposit account opening was reduced significantly by using nCino. Early results for the Business DAO integration yielded a business account that was opened and funded without any customer assistance, with the business deposit account opening process completed in approximately fifteen minutes.

"The nCino platform has really allowed our bankers to focus on what they're best at: building relationships that empower a more convenient and valuable experience for our customers," said John Sullivan, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at BankNewport. "After the initial success we've seen with Consumer DAO, we're excited to see similar efficiency gains with Business DAO and to provide the same superior experiences to businesses in our communities."

As one of the longest-standing community banks in the United States, BankNewport prides itself in "keeping banking personal," ensuring each customer has the support they need to achieve their goals. BankNewport combines longevity and their longstanding reputation with a constant aim to make banking more convenient through technology, adopting cutting-edge functionality like nCino to enhance the customer experience.

"It's extremely rewarding to see how BankNewport is utilizing our DAO functionality to give so much of the time typically spent on manual account opening back to their customers and bankers," added Will Cameron, Senior Vice President of U.S. Financial Institutions at nCino. "Our technology makes a difference for local banks and their customers, and we're proud to see BankNewport leveraging nCino to enhance and transform the banking experience for the communities that they serve."

Founded in 1819 and headquartered in Newport, BankNewport offers a full suite of loan and deposit products and services for families and businesses throughout Rhode Island. BankNewport is one of the longest-standing community banks in the United States and, as a mutual organization, is committed to the financial success of its customers, employees, and communities. BankNewport has nineteen branch locations, a community lending center in Central Falls, and a commercial lending office in Providence. OceanPoint Marine Lending, a business line of BankNewport, specializes in consumer marine and recreational vehicle financing programs.

