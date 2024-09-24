NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Hagar hf. - Bill (HAGA250226) admitted to trading on September 25, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Hagar hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 6702032120 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 635400TICHH43JJTNP54 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) HAGA250226 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000036754 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DYZUXR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer HAGAR/0.00 MMKT 20250226 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 1.020.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 1.020.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date 25.9.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date 26.2.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency One, five months after issue date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date 26.2.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate The bills are sold at a discount to their nominal amount and do not bear interest. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Clean price quote N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does Yes payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 39 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 45 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Application for Admission to September 20, 2024 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of Approval of Application for September 20, 2024 Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Date of admission to trading September 25, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Order book ID HAGA250226 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------