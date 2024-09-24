Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
WKN: A1JSDM | ISIN: IS0000020121 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
HAGAR HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAGAR HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
24.09.2024 13:46 Uhr
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Hagar hf. - Bill (HAGA250226) admitted to trading on September 25, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                   Hagar hf.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2  Org. no:                   6702032120           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3  LEI                     635400TICHH43JJTNP54      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)               HAGA250226           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5  ISIN code                  IS0000036754          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6  CFI code                   DYZUXR             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7  FISN númer                  HAGAR/0.00 MMKT 20250226    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8  Bonds/bills:                 Bills             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9  Total issued amount             1.020.000.000 kr.       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously issued        0               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this time          1.020.000.000 kr.       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD             20.000.000 kr.         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange       Yes              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type              Zero Coupon Bond        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if other         N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency                   ISK              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other              N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date                  25.9.2024           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary installment date       26.2.2025           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of installments         1               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency            One, five months after issue  
                         date             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date                26.2.2025           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate                The bills are sold at a    
                         discount to their nominal   
                         amount and do not bear    
                         interest.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable    N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate, if other       N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                   N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if other          N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention             ACT/360            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if other        N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date              N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon date          N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency               N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon payments       N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow, then how       N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price          N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote              N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does   Yes              
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                   No               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index                N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other    N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value               N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date               N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                 No               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option                  No               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible                 No               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)     N/A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD              Yes              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository            Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for Admission to     September 20, 2024       
   Trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of Application for     September 20, 2024       
   Admission to Trading                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to trading         September 25, 2024       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID                HAGA250226           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype              Corporate Bonds        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market                    Iceland Cash Bond Trading   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name             ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards           No               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility guards          No               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier               BOND - Bonds          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type                  CRPB - Corporate Bond     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
